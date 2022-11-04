‘Below Deck’: Eddie Lucas Is Hilariously ‘Irrationally Irritated’ Inside Disney World

Eddie Lucas from Below Deck loves a beautiful sandy beach, but Disney World … not so much. Or maybe he was just trolling his fans on Instagram when he posted an over-the-top grumpy video of how he found the “happiest place on earth” to be “stupid.”

Lucas and his girlfriend hit the Disney parks, fresh after Imagineers managed to deck the halls for the Christmas holiday. But a sparkling Christmas tree, fireworks, and endless rides couldn’t turn Lucas’s frown upside down.

Eddie from ‘Below Deck’ jokes about hating Disney World

Lucas loves fun, so there’s a good chance he made the video in jest. But he’s seen (sort of) enjoying his entrance to the park, bobbing his head as he walked into the Magic Kingdom. But once he gets to the giant Christmas tree, he’s done. He’s seen shaking his head, grumbling under his breath in front of a few Disney “landmarks.”

Eddie Lucas |Laurent Bassett/Bravo via Getty Images

“We’re here, yay,” Lucas’s girlfriend says as they stand in front of the castle. His response? “Stupid.” He then “endures” and “tolerates” the rides, looking bored on the infamous ride, Splash Mountain. Even wearing Mouse Ears won’t change his attitude. He also grumbles at Epcot, begrudgingly drinking his beer, while his girlfriend remains happy and sunny.

Lucas ends the night with fireworks – again, totally irritated, not to mention hilarious.

Disney World is the least crowded in between holidays – so Eddie had that going for him

Disney World can be irritatingly crowded, especially during peak season. But, whether he knew it or not, Lucas hit the parks during a pretty “quiet” time. Disney is typically less crowded in-between holidays, especially when kids are in school.

According to Travel + Leisure, “Off-peak times fall around January, February, August, September, and early November.” Lucas may have also gotten a decent deal on accommodations and a sweeter deal on a combination of park tickets and accommodations if he booked directly through Disney.

“One-day, one-park admission starts at $109 but can increase significantly from there, especially if visiting on a holiday or busy weekend. A visit on Christmas Day will set you back $159 per ticket,” Travel + Leisure reports.

Where does Eddie prefer to vacation?

Maybe he didn’t exactly hate Disney. But Lucas loves a Caribbean beach, which he was able to experience on Below Deck. A favorite is St. Barths. “St. Barths has a lot to do, while remaining quaint. But it’s not overdeveloped or westernized. St. Barths is just really, really beautiful,” he told Forbes.

He also loves the British Virgin Islands and St. Kitts. “I would definitely want to be in the BVIs if traveling with family,” he shared. “Tortola, St. Maarten, these are a few of the islands that I would recommend for families because there’s a lot to do and there’s a lot of beautiful things to see. One popular destination that I think is certainly worth visiting, is the Baths.”

St. Kitts and Nevis have that Caribean vibe he loves. St. Kitts and Nevis are just very quiet, and they really feel untouched. The Caribbean vibe and the Caribbean culture are both still really well intact there,” he shared.

RELATED: Eddie From ‘Below Deck’ Reveals Near-Death Experience – ‘Most Terrifying Thing I’ve Ever Been Through on a Boat’