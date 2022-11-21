‘Below Deck’ Season 10 Messy Love Triangle That Lands Bosun Ross in the ‘Doghouse’ – Katie Teases Trouble Ahead [Exclusive]

Calling Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht – it sounds like Below Deck Season 10 may have found your match. Deckhand Katie Glaser revealed that her boatmance with bosun Ross McHarg turns into a love triangle that involves second stew, Alissa Humber.

The Below Deck Season 10 trailer teased McHarg kissing multiple women on the boat and it certainly got him in trouble, Glaser said.

Glaser laughed when Showbiz Cheat Sheet compared McHarg to King. “I mean, his flirtatious behavior, I was definitely like … OK this is interesting,” she laughed. “But, you take the positive and the bad and the good and all of the above. But he definitely has a flirtatious personality. And it definitely got him in trouble.”

Katie says the ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 boatmance was a rocky love triangle

Glaser said the boatmance was a wild ride. “It was rocky! I felt like he was in the doghouse half the time,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about McHarg. “Because his behavior got him in trouble half the time. There is definitely an interesting love triangle.”

Katie Glaser, Ross McHarg and Alissa Humber |Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Having a boatmance is hard enough, but Glaser’s was made more complicated because Humber was also interested in McHarg. “I think with me having a boat romance with Ross … my hardest thing was dealing with Alissa … Ross and Alissa,” she said. “So, not that she’s a terrible person, but when it comes to boat romances, I’m worried about myself and she tries to take him from me.”

Another problem was that Ross was Katie’s boss on ‘Below Deck’

Hooking up with people within his department never stopped King. And apparently, it didn’t deter McHarg either. “That boat romance definitely had a fun twist,” Glaser said. “When you’re working on a boat, that size, connecting with someone definitely makes work more fun.”

It's almost time to set sail for St. Lucia with a new season of #BelowDeck. Catch the premiere in ONE WEEK, Nov 21 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/M7ZCKQfW29 — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 14, 2022

“When you go after your boss, it can go two ways. They can end up really well or really bad,” she said. “So, you make it what it is. Again, you realize that if something goes wrong on the boat, you are going to get reprimanded by your boss. But that’s the guy you’re hooking up with. So that dynamic, if it happens, gets a little awkward. But, I chose to go down that path, which was a fun, adventure.”

She also revealed what attracted her to McHarg. “Ross from the beginning when I first saw him, I was like, damn he’s cute,” she admitted. “But it’s really his leadership. And that he is a boss figure. I think that kind of was super attractive to me. It’s kind of sexy to have someone that you look up to, that you know is teaching you the ropes. But also, you have a connection with. He definitely had more of a boss figure that was attractive to me.”

Cocktails and exhaustion make for an explosive mix, Katie recalled on ‘Below Deck’

Many Below Deck boatmances occur when the crew has had many, many cocktails on one of the nights out. Glaser said Below Deck Season 10 is no different. “I think I got out of my head a little bit about the whole boat romance the more I drank,” she said. “So I think that’s one of the things that I could regret, just getting out of my head a little bit. But, things happen and you have to keep going. And I think it affected me a little bit more, on nights out when Ross would act like that.”

“The long hours and then going straight to partying,” she added. “That definitely takes a toll on you because you think you’re really good at drinking. But then these damn long hours. Which leads you to realize you aren’t as good at drinking as you thought.”

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

