‘Below Deck’ Stews Reveal Amazing Insider Money Saving Cleaning Hacks

Want to get your home as sparkling clean as a superyacht? Below Deck stews revealed some insider cleaning hacks designed to not only clean better but will ultimately save tons of cash.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke with Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher about her go-to supplies for cabin cleaning. Below Deck Season 6 second stew Josiah Carter also offered an easy home remedy to clean and disinfect any surface using products most people have around the house.

Daisy’s ‘Below Deck’ stews use vinegar and water for just about everything

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were turned onto the “magic” of a cleaning product called Vanish when Kelliher and Captain Glenn Shephard were faced with a stained white couch. A charter guest lounged on the couch after using a sunless tanning product and left a stain. Kelliher and her Below Deck stews tried to remove the stain using regular cleaning products. But once they applied the Vanish (and steam cleaned the couches), the product appeared to lift and remove the stain completely.

Lauren Cohen |Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/ NBCU Photo Bank

Kelliher said she always likes to keep a stash of Vanish on hand. But she also cleans many surfaces using vinegar and water. “Vanish is amazing and use it for absolutely everything, but also vinegar and water,” she said. “I don’t really like using anything other than that. Except for marble because that will eat it. But vinegar and water is pretty much my absolute go-to for everything.”

Vinegar and water can be used to not only wipe down surfaces but it also cleans glass, which cuts down on the number of different cleaning products. Additionally, it is a non-toxic mixture so it is safe to use around children and pets. The average family can easily drop $50 a month on cleaning supplies. A 128-ounce bottle of white vinegar costs about $3.00.

‘Below Deck’ stews use a cheaper alternative to freshen linens

Below Deck stews are often seen spraying bed linens with a wrinkle-release product. The product not only removes wrinkles it leaves linens smelling fresh. A 33.8-ounce bottle of Downey Wrinkle Releaser costs close to $8.00. And a 27-ounce bottle of Febreeze can cost around $5.44.

Kelliher saves money by making her own mixture using fabric softener and water. “All stews use Downey, which is like a fabric softener for your beds,” she said. “But it’s expensive and it’s not always easy to get. So a little bit of fabric softener and water and you don’t need to iron your bedsheets anymore. Absolutely love it and am obsessed with it.” A 150-ounce bottle of fabric softener can be as cheap as $16 and has multiple uses.

Disinfect surfaces using cleaning alcohol

Below Deck stew Josiah Carter offered some of his own cleaning hacks during the early stages of the pandemic when some antibacterial supplies were scarce. And while his tips were designed as an alternative to empty shelves, his use of cleaning or rubbing alcohol is still a great alternative to expensive anti-bacterial supplies.

Carter shared that his alcohol and water mixture is great not only to disinfect but can remove stains and watermarks on surfaces. “All I do is [one-third] alcohol and two-thirds water,” he said in an Instagram story video in April 2020. “And you can pretty much clean any surface. It’s great because the alcohol is a disinfectant, especially with everything going on, you have to be extra cautious.” He added, “It’s a really, really good way of getting rid of all the germs before you start prepping food.”

He also sometimes adds essential oils to alcohol and water to enhance the cleaner’s aroma. Carter said the oils won’t compromise the mixture and are only used to add a scent if desired. A bottle of rubbing or cleaning alcohol costs about $2.00. Antibacterial sprays can cost $3.00 and more.