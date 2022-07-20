Ben Affleck Reportedly Told Jennifer Garner About His ‘Spur-of-the-Moment’ Wedding Just Hours Before It Happened

Ben Affleck recently married Jennifer Lopez, and the actor reportedly told his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, about the wedding just hours before the event. Here’s what we know about the moment when Affleck told Garner, who is the mother of his three children, that he was getting married to the pop star.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just got married, and the wedding has fans talking about Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been in the headlines since they rekindled their romance nearly 20 years after breaking off their first engagement to each other.

The superstar couple recently got married in a small, spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas. The “Dance Again” singer shared the wedding details on her website, OnTheJLo. Lopez posted several photos of the event and wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Lopez has legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, prompting fans to come up with a wave of new nicknames like “J. Flo” and “J. Fleck.” The name change also reminded fans that the Jersey Girl star isn’t the first celebrity to have the moniker Jennifer Affleck.

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck while married to the Good Will Hunting star. She changed her professional name back to Garner after they divorced.

Ben Affleck told his ex-wife Jennifer Garner about his wedding with Jennifer Lopez just hours before the event

Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, fans have been wondering what Jennifer Garner thinks of the marriage. Did she even know they were getting married, or did she find out with the rest of the world?

According to Page Six, Affleck told Garner about the wedding just 72 hours (at most) before it took place. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest,” the insider said. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment.”

The source added that one of Affleck and Garner’s children did not attend the event, saying, “Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.”

The insider also shared that the couple rushed the wedding because Lopez didn’t want to risk the Gone Girl star getting “cold feet.” “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed,” the source revealed. “She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

The actor previously said feeling ‘trapped’ in his marriage led to drinking

Before marrying Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner. He claimed he would still be drinking if he had stayed married to the 13 Going on 30 star.

“We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking,” the actor said during an interview for SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show (via Page Six). “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped.”

He added, “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Affleck insisted that his relationship with Garner ended on good terms, despite the media sensationalizing their divorce. “Everything you read was bulls***. The truth was we took our time, we made our decision … We grew apart,” he said. “We had a marriage that didn’t work. This happens. She’s somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer.”

Affleck added that he and Garner were both good parents, saying, “I knew she was a good mom. I always hoped she knew I was a good dad. I knew I was.”

