Which ‘Benson’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?

Benson is an ABC sitcom that premiered on Sept. 13, 1979, and ran for seven seasons. Robert Guillaume starred as Benson DuBois, the head of household for Gov. Eugene X. Gatling. The hit TV show centered on the interactions in the governor’s mansion, where Benson was the steady, sarcastic voice of reason. The last episode aired on Apr. 19, 1986. So, which actors from the Benson cast are still alive?

Robert Guillaume starred as Benson DuBois

The ‘Benson’ cast, starring Robert Guillaume (front-row center), in 1980 | Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Robert Guillaume played the centrol role of Benson DuBois. He worked as the chief of household affairs for the governor and his daughter. Thanks to his quick wit and fast thinking, Benson bailed the governor out of countless sticky political and public situations. The character originally appeared as a butler for a rich, dysfunctional family in the 1977 sitcom Soap.

After Benson, Guillaume guest-starred in various TV programs, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, A Different World, and LA Law. He also helmed the eponymous one-season The Robert Guillaume Show in 1989. In addition, the actor voiced Rafiki in the Disney animated hit The Lion King.

Guillaume’s final on-screen appearance was as Dr. Black in the 2013 short film Off the Beach. The entertainment legend died of prostate cancer on Oct. 24, 2017, at age 89.

James Noble portrayed Gov. Eugene Gatling on ‘Benson’

James Noble played the dimwitted but well-meaning Gov. Eugene X. Gatling. He liked to make up strange stories, which Benson and everyone else in the house hated. Interestingly, the show never specified which state Gatling governed. However, exterior shots of the mansion were filmed in Pasadena, California.

Noble enjoyed a prolific career after Benson ended. He acted in dozens of TV shows throughout the ’80s, ’90s, and beyond. His last appearance was as Father Easter in the 2011 short film Consequential Lies. The actor died on Mar. 28, 2016, from complications related to a stroke. He was 94.

Inga Swenson played Gretchen Kraus, the governor’s housekeeper

Tony-nominated Broadway performer Inga Swenson portrayed Gretchen Kraus, the governor’s strict German housekeeper and chef, who frequently engaged in verbal sparring with Benson. The character’s thick accent fooled many viewers, who assumed the actor was German. However, Swenson was born in Nebraska.

Following the show’s conclusion, the actor appeared on several other TV shows in the ’80s. Her last performance was in the series Life With Louie, where she voiced the character Grandmother Helga.

The now-89-year-old Swenson has since retired from acting and lives in Los Angeles.

René Auberjonois joined the ‘Benson’ cast as Clayton Endicott III

René Auberjonois played Clayton Endicott III, the governor’s bossy, snooty chief of staff. The actor took over the role from Lewis J. Stadlen, who portrayed the character for only the first season.

Auberjonois continued acting following his stint in the Benson cast. He landed guest roles on shows such as Archer and Pound Puppies and did voiceover work. In addition, the actor enjoyed a seven-year run as the alien Odo in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993).

Auberjonois died of metastatic lung cancer on Dec. 8, 2019, at 79.

Caroline McWilliams played Marcy Hill, the governor’s secretary

Actor Caroline McWilliams portrayed Marcy Hill, Gatling’s secretary. She was also Benson’s closest friend in the governor’s mansion and frequently shared her secrets with him. A pre-Cheers Ted Danson appeared in two episodes as Marcy’s boyfriend and eventual husband, Dan Slater, producer of the governor’s live telecast, Fireside Chat.

After her time on Benson, McWilliams appeared in several ’80s TV shows. Her last acting job was in a three-episode guest spot on Judging Amy in 2002. Unfortunately, McWilliams died of cancer on Feb. 11, 2010. She was 64.

Missy Gold played Katie Gatling, the governor’s precocious daughter

Child actor Missy Gold joined the Benson cast as Katie Gatling, the governor’s bright, outspoken young daughter. Viewers saw Gold mature throughout her seven years on the show. However, she eventually quit acting and moved away from Hollywood.

According to IMDb, Gold attended Georgetown University, where she received a doctorate in psychology. Since then, the now-52-year-old has settled in Napa Valley, California, with her husband and opened a private practice.

The former actor’s older sister, Tracey Gold, is best known for portraying Carol Seaver in the ’80s sitcom Growing Pains.

