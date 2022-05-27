Best Movies on Netflix (June 2022)

June marks the official start of summer. And although outdoor activities and fun nights out will be on the rise, cuddling up on the couch with some popcorn for a movie night is always a go-to activity. So, here are the best movies on Netflix in June 2022.

Netflix | Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images

Best Netflix Movies

Choosing what to watch on Netflix can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve simplified the process by compiling a list of the best movies on Netflix for June 2022. So, grab your favorite frozen treat for the summer and start streaming.

Mission: Impossible movies

Just in time for the newly released Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer, Netflix is releasing Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible II. Fans can spend the month binging their favorite Tom Cruise action flicks starting on June 1.



Interceptor

On June 3, Netflix will pull out all the stops for action fans with Interceptor. The movie follows military captain JJ Collins, played by Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky. Collins is tasked with preventing a former US military officer’s evil plan.

Hustle

On June 8, streamers can add Adam Sandler’s Hustle to their list of best movies on Netflix. The basketball drama stars Sandler as a washed-up basketball scout looking for a way to get back into the game. When he discovers an incredibly talented street ball player in Spain, he works to prove that both he and his newfound basketball star can make it in the NBA.

Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival

For anyone who wants to compliment the sunny weather with some light-hearted comedy, Netflix has you covered in June. The streaming service will release comedy specials from its 11-day Netflix Is a Joke Festival throughout the month. The specials include Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill on June 6, That’s My Time with David Letterman on June 7, Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory on June 11, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends on June 13, and Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special on June 16.

Trees of Peace

Streamers in the mood for some heartwarming drama will find exactly what they’re looking for in Trees of Peace. On June 10th, Netflix will release the movie that follows four women as they form the bond of a lifetime after hiding in a crawl space during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events, the movie stars Eliane Umuhire, Charmaine Bingwa, Ella Cannon, Bola Koleosho, and Tongayi Chirisa.

Halftime

Halftime follows the life and career of global superstar Jennifer Lopez. The movie highlights Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl performance but its reach is far beyond just a single performance. Lopez also emphasizes that the name connects to the fact that she’s 52 years old and in the second half of her life. No matter what half she’s in, Lopez doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Halftime will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 8 and will be available to stream on Netflix on June 14.

Spiderhead

On June 17th, streamers can catch Chris Hemsworth in the new sci-fi thriller, Spiderhead. Hemsworth stars as the head of a new program where prison inmates can earn reduced sentences when they volunteer to take experimental drugs. The movie also stars Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett.

Love & Gelato

https://youtu.be/8HGm4SFU1rk

Who doesn’t love a summer romance? Luckily, Netflix is delivering just that on June 22 with Love & Gelato. The film follows Lina, a young woman who embarks on a trip to Rome to fulfill her mother’s final wish. While there, Lina discovers love, adventure, and the delicious taste of gelato. Rom-com fans are definitely going to want to add this one to their list of best movies on Netflix.

Blasted

Blasted | Photo by Erik Aavatsmark/ Netflix

On June 28, sci-fi and comedy meet in Blasted. Blasted is inspired by a real-life UFO phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway. The film follows childhood friends as they celebrate during a bachelor party. However, things quickly turn when the group finds themselves in the middle of an alien invasion and have to figure out how to fight back.

Beauty

Beauty. Gracie Marie Bradley as Beauty in Beauty. Cr. Stephanie Meiling/NETFLIX © 2022

On June 29, Netflix streamers can add the music drama Beauty to their list of best movies on Netflix. The movie follows talented singer, Beauty, as she works to maintain her voice and identity while entering the world of fame and musical success.

There are also good shows coming to Netflix soon. If you need a new show to watch, check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s list of the best shows on Netflix right now.