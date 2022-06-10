The 6 Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix Starting June 10

The summer box office started with a supersonic bang when Top Gun: Maverick gave Tom Cruise his best opening weekend ever. Jurassic World Dominion and Lightyear could grab that momentum, as a box office expert explained. But if you can’t get to the theater, Netflix has several entertaining options to watch this month. Here are the six best things to watch on Netflix coming the rest of June.

Marcus Samuelsson (from left), Gabriela Camara, Mark Dacascos, Dominique Crenn, and Curtis Stone in Netflix’s ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’ | Patrick Wymore/Netflix

1. ‘Vice’

June 10

Unless you have an extensive movie collection, you can’t always just sit down on the couch and watch an Academy Award-winning movie. But Netflix gives you the chance in June with Vice.

Christian Bale stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney. Amy Adams (Lynne Cheney), Sam Rockwell (George W. Bush), and Steve Carell (Donald Rumsfeld) are part of the cast.

Bale (leading actor), Adams (leading actress), and Rockwell (supporting actor) earned three of the movie’s eight Oscar nominations, and it won for best makeup and hairstyling.

2. ‘Halftime’

June 14

Jennifer Lopez has been in show business for years, but at the same time, she has expressed how she feels she’s only just getting started in her career. One of the highlights of her career so far was her and Shakira’s halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl, and this documentary goes behind the scenes.

The Super Bowl performance is the centerpiece of Halftime, but it also includes a look at the years of onstage moments that led to it.

3. ‘Centauro’

June 15

The recent big news in Hollywood was Brad Pitt and Apple TV+ teaming up to bring a Formula 1 movie to the service and theaters. We’ll have to wait to see that movie, which will be helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, but Centauro might satisfy the craving.

Aside from the drug smuggling, Centauro’s motorcycle race scenes could give us a glimpse of what the Pitt-Kosinski F1 collaboration might look like when it comes out.

4. ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’

June 15

Alton Brown spent 20 years as a mainstay on Food Network, but he confirmed his departure in May. He later explained a reason he left was the opportunity to continue hosting the Iron Chef series.

The reimagined and reborn Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend sees Brown return as host. The eight-episode series sees five new starring chefs welcome five challengers in the competitive cookoff show.

5. ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’

June 16

Before Tom Hanks played Mr. Rogers in a dramatic adaptation of a true story in 2019’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, this documentary explores the life, lessons, and legacy of Fred Rogers, the iconic children’s television host.

Archive footage of Rogers and interviews with family members and colleagues form the backbone of this movie about a person who changed children’s television forever. The film won several awards for best documentary at movie critics award shows, per IMDb.

6. ‘Spiderhead’

June 17

Joseph Kosinski and Miles Teller helped take Top Gun: Maverick to the top of the box office in late May. Chris Hemsworth could do the same when he returns as a Norse god in Thor: Love and Thunder in early July. In between, Kosinski, Teller, and Hemsworth team up for the Netflix original Spiderhead.

Hemsworth runs a penitentiary with no cells. Inmates, including Teller, wear devices that deliver mind-altering drugs in exchange for a shorter sentence. What could go wrong? Plenty.

Jurnee Smollett stars alongside Teller in this sci fi techno-thriller, which drops at midnight Pacific time on June 17.

