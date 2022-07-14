The Best Season of ‘Dexter,’ Based on Ratings, Is a Beloved Classic

A show that redefined the crime drama genre, Dexter ran from 2006 through 2013, earning an audience of devoted fans (and even a revival series). The show tells the story of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic technician for the Miami Metro Police Department during the day. At night, he stalks the streets for those who have managed to evade the criminal justice system. A hardened serial killer, Dexter lives by his own unique code of ethics — and viewers loved him for it. While the show made waves from the moment it first aired, certain seasons definitely stand head and shoulders above the rest in terms of quality, according to critical consensus.

Which season of ‘Dexter’ scored the lowest critical rating?

Many fans watched Dexter religiously throughout the entire series run. But some seasons score much higher in terms of critical ratings. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the eighth season of Dexter has the lowest critical rating, with only 33% for a critical rating and 51% audience score. One review for Season 8 notes, “This season has been appalling by the show’s once-lofty standards set several seasons ago.”

Many slammed the finale in particular, with some claiming that it deceived the audience and felt “inappropriate” for the storyline. To this day, the series finale of Dexter is widely considered one of the worst series finales of all time. And many fans believe that the show’s worst episodes aired during that final season. Season 6 of Dexter also has a low critical rating, at just 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. Interestingly enough, Season 7 of the crime drama has a 79% critic’s score — receiving praise before the nosedive in quality that the eighth season seemed to take.

Season 2 of ‘Dexter’ is considered a classic

The remaining seasons of Dexter are all well-rated on Rotten Tomatoes. But the second season has the highest score, with 96% on the review site. “In terms of what came before, I think Dexter’s second outing tops the first,” one critic wrote. Another said, “I’ll state it plainly: Showtime’s Dexter is the best series on television.” Hall has admitted many of his favorite moments of the series take place in the first and fourth seasons. But fans seem united in their love for the second season of Dexter.

The second season’s storyline focuses on recovering some of Dexter’s victims’ bodies. The character struggles to mask his true identity even as the Bay Harbor Butcher investigation within his department places some of the focus on him. With a handful of interesting new characters introduced to the equation and higher stakes, it’s no wonder Dexter’s second season upped the ante in show quality.

It’s not surprising that Dexter’s second season is so critically acclaimed. After all, many TV shows seem to thrive during the second season. Producers and writers can often nail down the identity of their characters and flesh out exciting storylines. Shows such as Mad Men, Hannibal, Fargo, and Parks and Recreation are all good examples of this. Review sites like Rotten Tomatoes almost universally rank the second season of each of these shows higher than the first.

Ultimately, it’s always a gamble as to what will “sell” with audiences. But for showrunners who can find the right tone and balance for their series, making it to the second season seems to be a make-or-break moment.

