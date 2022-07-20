‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 Time Jump Confuses Some Fans Ahead of Series Finale

Even the biggest Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans might find the timeline of these shows confusing. Since Better Call Saul is a prequel, all of the events occur before Walter White (Bryan Cranston) becomes a meth-cooking murderer and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) embraces his career as a criminal lawyer. After Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9, some fans are even more confused about where the final four episodes take place in the timeline.

Below, we break down the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul timelines. We also clarify what confused some fans on Reddit after the time jump in “Fun and Games.”

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

‘Breaking Bad’ timeline by season

Breaking Bad takes place from 2008 until 2010. Season 1 begins in September 2008 and lasts through October of the same year. The rest of the Breaking Bad timeline is as follows:

Breaking Bad Season 2: October 2008 — February 2009

Breaking Bad Season 3: February 2009 — April 2009

Breaking Bad Season 4: April 2009 — July 2009

Breaking Bad Season 5 Part 1: July 2009 — March 2010

Breaking Bad Season 5 Part 2: March 2010 — September 2010

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 jumps ahead in time

With only four episodes left in Better Call Saul‘s final season, episode 9 answered many questions fans had about how Jimmy McGill fully embraces his Saul Goodman persona. The catalyst in all of this ended up being Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who quits her job as a lawyer and breaks up with Jimmy/Saul in “Fun and Games.”

In the last few moments of the episode, the story jumps forward in time to a rapidly balding Saul Goodman living in a luxurious mansion and waking up to hookers in his bed. We also see Saul’s 1997 Cadillac DeVille with the vanity plate “LWYRUP.” A fan on Reddit pointed out the registration stickers on the license plate, dated November 2005.

“I understood that shot as a more elegant and subtle means of saying ‘one year later,'” one Redditor pointed out. Some fans in the sub thought Saul’s reference to a public masturbation case meant the prequel series had caught up with Breaking Bad Season 2. However, that was not the case.

‘Better Call Saul’ timeline from season 1 until season 6 episode 9

For clarity, here’s a timeline of the events in Better Call Saul according to the show’s fandom page:

Better Call Saul Season 1: May 2022 — July 2002

Better Call Saul Season 2: July 2002 — September 2002

Better Call Saul Season 3: September 2002 — March 2003

Better Call Saul Season 4: March 2003 — April 2004

Better Call Saul Season 5: April 2004 — May 2004

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 1: May 2004 — June 2004

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2’s timeline begins with “Plan and Execution,” which takes place on June 24, 2004. “Point and Shoot” follows, taking place on June 24 and 25, 2004.

“Fun and Games” takes place between June 25 and 29, 2004. The end of the episode jumps ahead eight months to February 11, 2005, three years before Walter White ever meets Saul Goodman.

New episodes of Better Call Saul air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

