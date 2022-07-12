‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Reveals Howard Hamlin and Lalo Salamanca’s Connection to ‘Breaking Bad’

For weeks, Better Call Saul fans have wondered how Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) would deal with Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) body. Now, we finally have the answer. Find out how Howard’s death is covered up in the Better Call Saul Season 6 episode “Point and Shoot.” What’s more, the episode reveals Howard and Lalo Salamanca’s (Tony Dalton) connection to Breaking Bad.

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin; Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Lalo Salamanca kills Howard Hamlin in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Howard is unexpectedly murdered by Lalo in “Plan and Execution.” After Jimmy and Kim’s plan to destroy Howard’s reputation reaches the final stage — humiliating him in front of his colleagues — Howard arrives at their apartment to confront them.

After piecing together Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) plan to start producing meth on his own, Lalo also shows up at Saul’s apartment to ask a favor. When Lalo sees Howard, he instantly applies a silencer to his gun and shoots him in the head. “Plan and Execution” concludes with Lalo saying: “Let’s talk.”

Howard and Lalo’s connection to ‘Breaking Bad’ has to do with Gus Fring’s meth lab

Howard’s body isn’t the only corpse that needs to be disposed of in “Point and Shoot.” Lalo makes Gus explain the incomplete meth lab on video for Don Eladio (Steven Bauer), but Gus has a leg up on him. While speaking his mind to the Don, Gus kicks the lights out, grabs a stowed away gun, and shoots blindly. Gus’ aim is pretty good because he hits Lalo in the neck.

Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo Fring | Ursula Coyote/AMC

Of course, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Better Call Saul‘s fixer, cleans Gus’ mess up. He has his team dig a grave in the floor of the future meth lab and toss Howard and Lalo’s bodies in it. A crane covers the bodies with dirt so construction on the lab that will one day become Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) can continue.

Howard Hamlin’s death was made to look like a suicide

Mike and his team remove Howard’s corpse from Saul’s apartment in a refrigerator. His body is then taken to it’s final resting place, where Mike removes Howard’s wallet, shoes, and wedding ring. Then, he takes them to the undisclosed beach location where authorities will find the car with cocaine hidden in the lining.

"You keep telling the lie that you've been telling." #BetterCallSaul — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 12, 2022

Essentially, Saul and Kim’s plan to defame Howard helps cover up his demise. Throughout season 6, the duo successfully make Howard look like he has a drug addiction.

That narrative makes it easier for Mike to cover up Howard’s death by bullet. It also lends itself to the beginning of “Point and Shoot,” where we see Howard’s Jaguar parked on a beach. His dress shoes float in the waves and his wallet and wedding ring sit on the car’s dashboard. That narrative should lead authorities to assume Howard’s body is lost at sea. But how will Howard’s death continue to impact Saul and Kim?

