‘Big Brother 10’: Are April and Ollie Still Together?

Some Big Brother showmances thrive in the real world, while others crash and burn shortly after they step outside the CBS Studios lot. Not every romance can be like Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly’s, after all. But what was the case for April Dowling and Bryan Ollie, who met while competing in Big Brother 10 in 2008?

April and Ollie met during ‘Big Brother 10’

Most fans remember Big Brother 10 for the introduction of mastermind Dan Gheesling or Keesha Smith’s iconic birthday celebration, but it also featured a showmance between April and Ollie.

Sparks instantly flew between April, a 30-year-old financial manager from Higley, Arizona, and Ollie, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Bloomington, Minnesota, from the moment they stepped foot into the house. They began working together in the game, but they also couldn’t ignore the chemistry between them.

April and Ollie quickly entered a showmance, which undoubtedly hurt their individual games. Their relationship ultimately led to April’s demise on Day 45 when the other houseguests, aside from Ollie, voted to evict her. April finished in eighth place and became the second jury member.

Only a week later, the remaining players participated in a double eviction and unanimously voted to evict Ollie. He finished in sixth place and was the fourth jury member.

In the end, April and Ollie cast their votes for Dan to win Big Brother 10. And as we all know, Dan unanimously won against Memphis Garrett during the finale, making him the first houseguest to play a perfect game — which means he won all of the jury votes and never received an eviction vote.

Their showmance didn’t last in the real world

Sadly, April and Ollie broke up shortly after the Big Brother 10 finale. But they did try dating in the real world.

During his exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ollie said that the first thing he would say to April in the jury house would be, “I want to hear her answer to my question: Will she be my girlfriend?”

According to Screen Rant, the Big Brother showmance was only together for six months after exiting the house. It’s unknown what drove April and Ollie apart, but she lived in Arizona, and he resided in Minnesota. So it would not be surprising if the distance is what ended their relationship.

What have April and Ollie been up to since ‘Big Brother 10’ ended?

Neither April nor Ollie played Big Brother again after season 10. But they have been seemingly busy living their separate lives.

Screen Rant reported that Ollie is married to an unknown woman, and they have a daughter. Meanwhile, April married a man named Ryan Cruise, and they have two sons together — Easton and Wyatt.

Big Brother 10, starring April and Ollie, is available to stream on Netflix and Paramount+.

