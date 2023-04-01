‘Big Brother 10: Where Is Jerry MacDonald Now?

It’s been almost 15 years since Big Brother 10 premiered on CBS, and it ended up being one of (if not the) best seasons in the reality competition show’s history. Season 10 introduced Dan Gheesling, a Big Brother legend, and it included big personalities such as Keesha Smith, Renny Martyn, and Libra Thompson. Plus, Big Brother 10 featured the oldest houseguest in the show’s history — Jerry MacDonald.

Julie Chen Moonves | Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jerry MacDonald came in third place in ‘Big Brother 10’

Jerry MacDonald, 75 years old then, was one of 13 contestants to enter the Big Brother 10 house in 2008. But before stepping inside, they all had to vote on who they wanted to be the first Head of Household based on first impressions. And a few hours later, after entering the game, Jerry learned he was the first HOH.

Jerry stuck to the status quo and sent Brian Hart packing since that’s what the house majority wanted. And he would go on to win one more HOH and two Power of Veto competitions, proving to everyone that he was a force to be reckoned with in the game.

However, most Big Brother fans will likely remember Jerry for his fights with Renny, Libra, and other houseguests. And how could anyone forget the time Jerry called Dan “Judas?”

Ultimately, Jerry made it to the final three. But he would fall just short of the final two chairs when Dan won the last HOH and evicted Jerry. Jerry became the last jury member, and he and the rest of the jury voted for Dan to win Big Brother 10.

‘Big Brother 10’ winner Dan Gheesling gives an update on Jerry

In 2020, Dan jumped on Twitter to share an update on his fellow Big Brother 10 houseguest (and nemesis), Jerry. He wrote, “Talked to Jerry today! When I called him he was digging a 50ft long trench for his condo association to save everyone money…he is 87 years old. He sent me this photo to share and said to tell CBS he is ready to play again and is in great shape.”

And a few years later, in March 2023, Dan replied to the tweet and said, “Today is Jerry’s 90th birthday. Talked to him last week. Jerry works three days a week at Lowe’s in York PA — he said to come visit him. He lifts 100+ lb boxes for customers. He has a girlfriend who is 20 years younger than him. He wants another shot at going on the show.”

Dan also shared a picture of (an impressively buff) Jerry and commented, “Here is Jerry at age 90 — he has the DNA cheat code. He asked me to put his IG out there for him. Go give this guy a follow: [Jerry’s Instagram].”

So, thanks to Dan, we know that Jerry is thriving following Big Brother 10. And he wants another chance to appear in the CBS reality competition series.

Talked to Jerry today!



When I called him he was digging a 50ft long trench for his condo association to save everyone money…he is 87 years old.



He sent me this photo to share & said to tell CBS he is ready to play again and is in great shape. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/82xJqnW6T1 — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) August 5, 2020

Should Jerry return?

There has been speculation that Big Brother 25 will feature returning players — could it include Jerry?

If he returned to the game, Jerry would break his own record as the oldest houseguest in the show’s history. And given that we’ve been asking for more age diversity in Big Brother for years, we would welcome the game’s first 90-year-old houseguest.

Plus, Jerry was undeniably one of the series’ most entertaining houseguests. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind, which led to multiple arguments (which Big Brother fans love). So, please, CBS, bring back Jerry!

Big Brother 10, starring Jerry MacDonald, is available to stream on Paramount+.