‘Big Brother 14’: Jodi Set a Record After Only Being in the House for 6 Hours

Although Big Brother 14 premiered on CBS 10 years ago, fans to this day still talk about Jodi Rollins. She wasn’t on the season very long, but Jodi still made an impact on the audience. And now that Big Brother 14 is on Netflix, an influx of new viewers will learn about her story.

Jodi Rollins | Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Jodi competed in ‘Big Brother 14’

Twelve new players, including Jodi, entered the Big Brother 14 house in July 2012. They soon learned that four former Big Brother legends — Dan Gheesling, Janelle Pierzina, Britney Haynes, and Mike “Boogie” Malin — would join them in the game. However, they would be coaching the new houseguests instead of playing alongside them (at first).

Dan, Janelle, Britney, and Boogie quickly picked their teams, and Jodi joined Dan’s group. Then, the producers pushed them into the first Head of Household competition of the summer. The 12 houseguests competed in their teams, and Britney’s group won. Collectively, they decided Willie Hantz would bear the official title of HOH.

However, the twists didn’t stop there. For the first time in Big Brother history, a player would be evicted on Day 1.

As punishment for coming in last place, Dan had to decide which member of his team would leave the game. During a diary room session, Jodi explained why she should stay in the competition. She said, “I deserve to be here. I worked my butt off; I smacked myself in the face. I got a fat lip. Both of my lips hurt. My teeth hurt. I did the best that I could do, and that’s all you can really ask for anybody.”

Ultimately, Dan evicted Jodi from Big Brother 14.

The former houseguest holds a ‘Big Brother’ record

Jodi was the first Big Brother houseguest to leave on the first night. Cameron Heard (Big Brother 19) and David Alexander (Big Brother 21) would join Jodi as first night evictees, but she still holds the record for the least time spent in the game.

Jodi was in the house for six hours, while Cameron lasted 11 hours. And due to the Camp Comeback twist in Big Brother 21, David was in the house for 17 days (even though he wasn’t technically a houseguest).

Glenn Garcia in Big Brother 18 was also evicted prematurely from the game, but he lasted two days in the house.

Since her eviction, Jodi has become a legend in the Big Brother fandom. And the series used her popularity to its advantage by referencing her during numerous competitions over the years. But fans are waiting for the day Jodi gets a second chance in the game.

I get to relive it all over again! Season 14 is coming to Netflix! #BigBrother https://t.co/yrDVzDktrx — Jodi Big Brother 14 (@JodisBox) November 23, 2022

What has Jodi been up to after ‘Big Brother 14’?

Ten years after her eviction from Big Brother 14, Jodi is still very active on Twitter and often interacts with fans.

Jodi also has a podcast called Big Time Small Talk, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The show’s description reveals Jodi is “a successful entrepreneur, event producer, motivational speaker, magazine columnist, photographer, wife, new mom, and stepmom.”

In the podcast, Jodi “shares personal stories and observations, and takes a thought provoking look at life, pop culture, politics, mental health so much more!”

Big Brother 14, starring Jodi Rollins, is now available to stream on Netflix. Fans can also watch it on Paramount+.