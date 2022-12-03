‘Big Brother 14’: Are Shane and Danielle Still Together?

Big Brother has had many showmances over the years, from Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly to Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, and everyone in between. Almost every season since the show’s conception, there has been at least one romance. For Big Brother 14, it was Shane Meaney and Danielle Murphree.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother 14.]

Shane Meaney and Danielle Murphree | Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

‘Big Brother 14’, starring Shane and Danielle, is now on Netflix

Netflix added Big Brother 14, starring Shane and Danielle, to its streaming library on Dec. 2, and now, new viewers can witness the epic highs and lows of the season. It includes arguably one of the best moves in the show’s history — Dan Gheesling’s funeral — and the return of four iconic players.

Dan, Mike “Boogie” Malin, Britney Haynes, and Janelle Pierzina re-entered the Big Brother house on Day 1, much to the surprise of the 12 new houseguests. However, they were initially only there as coaches, not as contestants. Dan, Boogie, Britney, and Janelle selected four players to be on their respective teams, and they helped guide them through the game. They also would receive $100,000 if one of their players won.

Danielle was on Dan’s team, while Shane was on Britney’s. However, on Day 27, America voted to allow the coaches to enter the game.

Shane and Danielle were in a showmance, if you want to call it that, in Big Brother 14. Danielle had a crush on him, while Shane didn’t seem to reciprocate the same level of feelings she had. However, they shared a few kisses and worked together for most of the game.

Danielle was determined to bring Shane to the final three with herself and Dan, but the Big Brother 10 winner had other plans. Danielle won the final four Head of Household competition and nominated Dan and Ian Terry. And when she won the Power of Veto, Dan convinced her to use it on him.

Dan knew that Ian would take him to the end, so he wanted to evict Shane, who would be loyal to Danielle over him. However, Dan promised Danielle that he would vote out Ian. And when it came time for the live eviction, Dan blindsided Shane and Danielle by voting out Shane. In the end, Ian won the final HOH, evicted Danielle, and the jury crowned him the winner against Dan in a 6-1 vote.

Shane and Danielle are no longer together

Based on a post-Big Brother 14 interview Danielle did with Digital Spy, she and Shane attempted to start a relationship after the game.

“Shane’s feelings are genuine — were genuine — and I think he was so afraid of having a showmance because of exactly what happened,” Danielle explained. “We’re going to pursue something. Vermont is a long way away, but I won’t let distance get in the way.”

It seems like the distance or some other factor did get in the way because Shane and Danielle’s relationship didn’t last. It’s unclear how long they dated after the season ended, but according to social media, the Big Brother showmance isn’t together in 2022.

Just when you thought we were done getting CBS reality on Netflix, there's a LOT more coming next month:

–#AmazingRace seasons 17 & 31 (the origin of the watermelon face GIF & Reality Showdown)

–#BigBrother seasons 10 & 14 (the rise and fall of Dan)



Plus #TheCircle S5 on 12/28! pic.twitter.com/wfw3qg71Rp — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) November 22, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: How Serious Are Taylor and Joseph? She Called Him Her ‘Forever Love’

What are the two former houseguests up to today?

Unfortunately, Shane hasn’t been very active on social media since Big Brother 14, but Danielle is on Instagram. According to her bio, she is a NICU/OR Clinical Product Specialist and Surgical ICU Nurse. And it’s unclear if Danielle is dating anyone based on her social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Shane hasn’t posted on his Twitter account since 2017. But his bio claims he is a “personal trainer, real estate investor, and business owner.”

Big Brother 14 is now streaming on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.