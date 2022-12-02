‘Big Brother 14’: Willie Was Arrested Shortly After He Got Expelled From the Game

The Big Brother producers monitor the contestants 24/7 to ensure they are following the rules. And sometimes, one player poses a threat to the others, and CBS has to remove them from the game. That is precisely what happened to Willie Hantz in Big Brother 14. But the expelled houseguest continued his streak of bad behavior outside of the game.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother 14.]

Willie Hantz | Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Willie Hantz competed in ‘Big Brother 14’

Big Brother 14 featured 12 new houseguests and four returning coaches — Dan Gheesling, Janelle Pierzina, Britney Haynes, and Mike “Boogie” Malin. Willie Hantz, the brother of the infamous Survivor villain, Russell Hantz, was one of the newcomers in Big Brother 14.

Willie began the season on Britney’s team, and together, they won the first Head of Household competition. They had to decide who would bear the responsibility of HOH as a group, and they chose Willie. He wanted to target Ian Terry, but after Boogie won the coaches competition and granted Ian immunity for the week, Willie had to pivot.

Willie then targeted Frank Eudy after he nominated him alongside Kara Monaco. But at the live eviction, the house voted out Kara. Shortly afterward, on Day 14, Willie started to act out, and the Big Brother producers’ final straw was when he headbutted Joe Arvin. They expelled him from the house, making him the fourth player ever to be forcibly removed from the game.

He got into legal trouble after leaving the ‘Big Brother’ house

Following his exit from the Big Brother house, the police in Lafayette, Louisiana, arrested Willie on an OWI (operating a vehicle while intoxicated) charge, according to TODAY. The legal trouble occurred only six days after his expulsion from the CBS reality competition series.

The report states that cops responded to a call about a large crowd outside an area with many bars and nightclubs. They noticed a car driving to the back of the parking lot when they arrived. The police officers approached it, but before they could get too close, Willie exited the vehicle and took off running. Eventually, they caught up to Willie and arrested him.

Willie was released on a $750 bond shortly after going to jail.

‘Big Brother’ Season 10 and 14 will be coming to @Netflix on December 2nd. pic.twitter.com/eTZwB85tz6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 22, 2022

Willie and his brother Russell responded to the incident

Per Reality Tea, Willie took to Twitter after he was released to explain himself to Big Brother fans.

He claimed, “I wasn’t driving. I was sitting in the driver’s seat with the car running. I know stupid. I didn’t run from anyone. I was just moving my car like the cops asked me to. Then they came up and arrested me.”

Willie’s brother Russell also tweeted, “You’re not famous until you have a mug shot congrats Willie lol.”

Big Brother 14, starring Willie Hantz, will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 2. It is also available to watch on Paramount+.