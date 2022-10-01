‘Big Brother 24’: 5 Inspiring Facts About Taylor Hale’s Win

The Big Brother community was unified in their support for Taylor Hale throughout the season. Most fans were rooting for Taylor to win Big Brother 24, and their wish was granted when the jury crowned her the champion in an 8-1 vote during the finale. With her triumph comes numerous achievements, which will undoubtedly inspire future houseguests.

Taylor Hale | Photo: Courtesy of Shawn Laws O’Neil

1. Taylor is the first Black woman to win a regular season of ‘Big Brother’

The most celebrated and tear-inducing fact about Taylor pulling off the win in Big Brother 24 is that she is the first Black woman to do so in a regular season of the show. Tamar Braxton previously won Celebrity Big Brother 2 in 2019. But Taylor is the first Black woman winner of the original version of Big Brother.

Xavier Prather was the first Black winner of Big Brother when he came out on top in season 23. He was a part of the Cookout, arguably one of the most successful alliances in Big Brother history. And as fate would have it, Taylor became a fan of the show because of the Cookout.

Another kismet fact about Taylor’s historic win as the first Black woman champion is that it came on the 20th anniversary of Danielle Reyes infamously losing Big Brother 3. Many argue that Danielle would have won, making her the first Black winner, if the jury had been sequestered that season. And that’s the reason why the jury is sequestered now.

2. The second winner to lose the first two parts of the final HOH

Following Maggie Ausburn’s footsteps, Taylor is the second houseguest to lose the first two parts of the final Head of Household competition and go on to win the game.

Ivette Corredero became the final HOH in Big Brother 6 and brought Maggie to the final two. And the jury crowned Maggie the winner in a 4-3 vote.

In Big Brother 24, Monte Taylor won the last HOH and took Taylor to the final two. But he underestimated Taylor, and she won in an 8-1 vote.

The speech that lives rent free in our head…



Still not over Taylor Hale's HISTORIC #BB24 win last night. Congratulations queen! ? pic.twitter.com/ICphxNv5Et — CBS (@CBS) September 26, 2022

3. The first person to win the game after facing eviction in week 1

As fans recall, Taylor faced horrendous bullying during her first few weeks in the Big Brother 24 house. And most of the house was in agreement that she needed to go. Week one HOH Daniel Durston nominated her for eviction after Michael Bruner used the veto to take himself off the block.

However, Paloma Aguilar walked from the game to care for her mental health. Since Paloma was one of the houseguests in danger of leaving due to the Backstage twist, producers canceled the eviction. But even if Paloma had stayed, many believe that Taylor would have survived due to the twist.

Big Brother 17 winner Steve Moses was also nominated during the first week of his season. However, he won the Power of Veto and used it on himself. So Taylor is the only winner to sit on the block on eviction night in week one.

4. Taylor is the winner with the most nominations

Taylor was nominated six times before her win in Big Brother 24. Because of her status as an early target, she faced eviction during the first two weeks. But, as mentioned above, Paloma went home in week one. And Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli was viewed as a bigger threat during week two, so he was evicted while sitting next to Taylor.

Thankfully, the Leftovers were formed in week three, which secured Taylor’s safety that week. But because of the Festie Bestie twist, Taylor had to sit on the block next to Nicole Layog in week four. Nicole was the Leftovers’ target, though, and she was evicted from the house.

Taylor avoided being nominated for the next few weeks until Matthew Turner won HOH in week eight. The Leftovers were fractured at that point, and Taylor was in danger of going home when Turner nominated her and Brittany Hoopes for eviction. Then, Michael Bruner won the veto and exposed Kyle Capener’s racist comments and actions.

Turner was then forced to nominate Kyle after Michael used the POV on Brittany. And Kyle was unanimously evicted, sitting next to Taylor.

Monte nominated Taylor for eviction in week 10 at the veto meeting. However, Alyssa was sent to the jury house, and Taylor went on to win the next HOH competition. Then, Taylor sat on the chopping block once more in the finale when Monte won the final HOH. As we all know, Monte evicted Turner and brought Taylor the final two.

5. Taylor is the first ‘Big Brother’ player to win the game and America’s Favorite Houseguest

As host Julie Chen Moonves mentioned during the Big Brother 24 finale, Taylor is the first player to win the game and America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Since the prize for America’s Favorite Houseguest is $50,000, Taylor walked away from the game with $800,000. Because of this, she earned more money than any other Big Brother player in the show’s history.

All episodes of Big Brother 24 are now streaming on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Reveals Monte Was a ‘Second Temporary Showmance’ After Joseph Left