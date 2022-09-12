‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Claims She Won’t Date Kyle Because He Wouldn’t ‘Die’ for Her

Showmances happen almost every year on Big Brother. And the biggest — but certainly not the longest — romantic relationship in Big Brother 24 was between Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider. However, their showmance came crashing down during week eight, and, according to Alyssa, there’s no future for the two of them.

Kyle and Alyssa had a showmance in ‘Big Brother 24’

Kyle and Alyssa formed an early flirtatious relationship in Big Brother 24. It was clear that there was an attraction between them, but Kyle was always hesitant to take their relationship to the next level. And especially after the Leftovers formed, he was ready to send Alyssa packing to protect his game. That all changed when they shared their first kiss during week four.

Kyle and Alyssa’s showmance grew stronger when they had sex in the Have-Not room during week six. By that point, Kyle was determined to keep Alyssa in the game as long as possible, much to the dismay of his alliance members.

While Kyle and Alyssa were in Dyre Fest, as a part of the split house twist, he came clean about his entire game, including the Leftovers. Alyssa initially didn’t show any signs of anger toward Kyle, but as time passed, she grew increasingly irritated that he had kept so many things from her. And the final nail in the coffin was when Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes exposed Kyle’s racist comments and actions.

Alyssa broke up with Kyle after Matthew Turner nominated him for eviction in Big Brother 24 Week Eight. She didn’t want to bear the responsibility of fixing Kyle. They did hook up a couple of times following their breakup, and they promised one another that there might be a future for them following the game.

Alyssa reveals whether or not she will date Kyle after the finale

Although Alyssa told Kyle that she might give him a chance after the Big Brother 24 finale, she was singing a different tune during week 10.

Following an alcohol delivery, Alyssa, Taylor Hale, Matthew Turner, and Monte Taylor gathered in the backyard to drink and gossip. And Alyssa vented all of her Kyle troubles to them. She was angry because Kyle said that he would vote her out.

She said, “I felt like, if I was getting into a showmance, I would expect Jessica and Cody [from Big Brother 19] vibes, like, you die for me. [Kyle] wouldn’t die for me. Wouldn’t die for you either, then.”

Alyssa later added, “Big L. Reason why I probably won’t date him after this: Wouldn’t die for me. It doesn’t matter to me. That was a big thing for me.”

Of course, feelings change, and when Alyssa goes back and watches Big Brother 24, she might decide she wants to be with Kyle. Only time will tell.

Will Alyssa join Kyle in the ‘Big Brother 24’ jury house this week?

There’s always a chance Kyle and Alyssa will mend their relationship in the Big Brother 24 jury house because she will likely be heading there on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Monte won the week 10 Head of Household competition and nominated Alyssa and Brittany Hoopes for eviction. Brittany later won the Power of Veto, used it on herself, and Monte nominated Taylor in her place.

As of the writing of this article, Turner and Brittany plan to vote to evict Alyssa. However, the houseguests still have a few days to mull things over and change their minds.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

