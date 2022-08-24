‘Big Brother 24’: A Cookout Member Is Returning in Tonight’s Episode

The drama is heating up in the Big Brother house — and the backyard. Fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what happens during week seven. In the Big Brother 24 episode that airs tonight, Aug. 24, the houseguests will compete in the Power of Veto competition. And one Big Brother 23 alumni will return to host.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother 24 Episode 21.]

Kyland Young, Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather, Tiffany Mitchell, Azah Awasum, and Hannah Chaddha | Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

The ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests will compete in 2 Power of Veto competitions in tonight’s episode

The players sent Indy Santos to the jury house on the Aug. 18 live eviction episode of Big Brother 24. Afterward, host Julie Chen Moonves informed them that a new twist would immediately go into effect. This twist split the house into two groups — “Big Brochella” and “Dyre Fest.”

At the Head of Household competition, Michael Bruner came in first place, making him the HOH of the “Big Brochella’ crew inside the house. And Terrance Higgins came in second place, making him the HOH of the “Dyre Fest” group in the backyard.

“Big Brochella” consists of Michael, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Jasmine Davis. “Dyre Fest” includes Terrance, Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin, and Matthew Turner.

After Kyle exposed the Leftovers alliance to Alyssa and Terrance, the HOH nominated Joseph and Turner for eviction. And inside the house, Michael stayed loyal to the Leftovers. He nominated Jasmine and Monte for eviction, with Jasmine being the target.

So, the two groups will compete in separate POV competitions in Big Brother 24 tonight.

1 ‘Big Brother 23’ veteran will host the veto competition tonight

According to the “Big Brochella” houseguests, Big Brother 23 player Tiffany Mitchell virtually returned to host their veto competition during week seven of Big Brother 24.

As fans remember, Tiffany was an integral part of the Cookout alliance. She came up with the idea that each of them should have a partner outside the alliance. Overall, Tiffany was the mastermind of the season. And although she was the first of the six to leave, fans loved her and voted her as America’s Favorite Houseguest.

There is no doubt fans will be thrilled to see Tiffany in the Big Brother 24 episode tonight. And the POV she’s hosting is the iconic “Stay or Fold” competition.

Such a Leo, we are all about action #bb24



Hopefully it turns out better for him than it did for me. https://t.co/Bf3eBP5Rdo pic.twitter.com/bVpztlu3xe — Tiffany Mitchell ? (@absolutelytiff) August 24, 2022

Spoiler alert: Who won the veto?

Brittany won the “Big Brochella” POV. And Terrance won the “Dyre Fest” POV, according to Big Brother 24 spoilers.

Brittany elected not to use the veto, so either Jasmine or Monte will go to the jury house on Thursday, Aug. 25. Terrance used the veto on Turner and nominated Kyle in his place. So either Kyle or Joseph will leave in the double eviction.

Big Brother 24 Episode 21 premieres tonight, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

