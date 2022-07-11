‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Is Afraid Fans Will Think He’s Racist Because of His Nominations

Big Brother 24 is not off to a good start, folks. The first week of the new season of the CBS reality competition series has been rifled with bullying, racism, and overall ugly behavior. And the first Head of Household of Big Brother 24 — Daniel Durston — is now afraid of what America thinks of him following his nominations.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Daniel Durston | Photo: CBS

Daniel Durston is the first HOH of ‘Big Brother 24’

The Big Brother 24 houseguests entered the game on July 6, and the producers immediately threw them into several competitions. The 16 players were split into three groups, excluding Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, who received the Backstage Boss ticket. The three groups then competed in different competitions, and the winners battled against one another to become HOH.

In the end, host Julie Chen Moonves crowned Daniel the HOH, meaning he would have most of the power during the first week. However, the Backstage Boss twist will likely affect his reign come live eviction night on July 14.

A part of Daniel’s duties as HOH is to put two houseguests on the block for elimination. And as fans saw in the Big Brother 24 episode on July 10, Daniel set his sights on Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins as his targets. He nominated them for eviction, but following the Power of Veto ceremony, Daniel has another houseguest in mind to leave week one.

The houseguest doesn’t want to be perceived as racist

Michael won the first POV of Big Brother 24. And there was no doubt that he would take himself off the block. So Daniel had to think of someone else to nominate for eviction next to Terrance.

At first, the HOH considered naming Indy Santos as the replacement nominee. But he quickly changed his mind when he started hearing rumors about Taylor Hale, who has been the subject of intense bullying. Most houseguests have made Taylor the target of their hate for no reason. And Daniel decided to join in on the “we hate Taylor” bandwagon.

However, since Terrance and Taylor are both Black, Daniel doesn’t want fans to think he’s racist for putting them both on the block. In a video of the Big Brother live feeds uploaded to Twitter, Daniel expressed his fears to Monte Taylor.

While breaking down in tears, the HOH said, “Dude, if people think I’m f**king racist when I leave this house, I’m f**ked.”

Monte tried to reassure Daniel that he was fine, but Big Brother fans think otherwise. Many have called his remarks about Taylor “blowing up” and her nonexistent “aggressive” behavior racist.

We officially have our first two houseguests on the block!?? #ICYMI catch up on yesterday's #BB24 episode anytime on @paramountplus: https://t.co/MSJs72bvNM pic.twitter.com/zhATfnWmPl — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 11, 2022

Who are Daniel’s final ‘Big Brother 24’ nominations?

Even though Daniel had reservations about nominating Taylor, he named her his replacement nominee anyway during the first Big Brother 24 POV ceremony.

According to the houseguests, Daniel told Taylor she “rubbed people the wrong way” while putting her on the block. And now she has a chance to apologize. But Taylor has no idea what she needs to apologize for.

Thankfully, with the Backstage Boss twist in play, anything is possible, and Taylor could stay this week.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

