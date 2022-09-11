‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Durston on if He Would ‘Dominate’ in ‘the Challenge’

Several Big Brother players have gone on to compete in The Challenge, from the original MTV franchise to the CBS-based spinoff. Possible villain Daniel Durston answers if he would “dominate” the intense reality competition series.

‘Big Brother 24’ Daniel Durston on if he would ‘dominate’ competition show ‘The Challenge’

The longstanding competition show MTV’s The Challenge features contestants from several reality shows, initially only Real World and Road Rules alums, facing off in extreme missions for cash prizes up to $1 million.

Spinoff The Challenge: USA invites familiar personalities from Love Island, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor to compete against each other for cash and the opportunity to go head-to-head against the winners from the international versions. It’s unclear what the main prize is yet.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Houseguest Disqualified From Week 10 Veto Due to Missing Deadline

As The Challenge: USA appears to be doing well, many fans believe it will get a second season, and they’re already putting out feelers for who might compete next. One follower submitted a question asking Big Brother 24 pre-juror Daniel Durston if he thinks he would “dominate” the competitive reality series.

Daniel answered that he hasn’t watched the show but believes he would “absolutely not” crush it. Instagram page aytotea2 posted it asking its followers if they wanted to see the Vegas native compete. Many answered they wouldn’t but would like to watch Joseph Abdin or Monte Taylor instead.

Daniel won two competitions in ‘Big Brother 24’

The Las Vegas-based performer started Big Brother 24 strong, becoming the first Head of Household. Outside of Nicole Layog, who he quickly formed final two pact the Rogue Rats with, and Paloma Aguilar, who self-evicted by the end of Week 1, Daniel didn’t find many people talking game with him.

When he discovered that many houseguests wanted Taylor Hale out of the house, he went with their plan and backdoored her after Michael Bruner saved himself with the Power of Veto.

The first HOH of the season is here to spill all the tea and answer some of your burning questions!?? #BB24 #BBDaniel pic.twitter.com/AOX3h3Bw72 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 13, 2022

However, Paloma’s exit resulted in no one else getting evicted that week.

Still set on wanting Taylor out of the house, Nicole purposefully paired up with her, convinced she would stay over the Michigan-based stylist. When Daniel won the Power of Veto, he saved Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos, making way for Nicole and Taylor, convinced the latter would get evicted.

Daniel placed 12th in ‘Big Brother 24’

However, the Rogue Rats’ treatment of Taylor partly led to the formation of The Leftovers alliance (Matt “Turner,” Kyle Capener, Brittany, Monte, Joseph, Michael, and Monte), and they protected her, sending Nicole out of the door.

Nicole and Daniel eventually clocked most of the seven-person group as they caught them privately conversing late at night in the HOH room.

Following her exit, Daniel knew he was next. He didn’t win HOH or a chance to play in the Veto, guaranteeing his backdoor and eventual eviction.

The Vegas performer became the final houseguest not to make the jury phase. Many viewers weren’t fans of Daniel due to his harsh treatment of Taylor while in the house. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Julie Chen Moonves ‘Surprised’ by the Jurors’ Reaction to Kyle’s Admission