‘Big Brother 24’ Double Eviction Predictions: Who Is in Danger of Leaving Tonight?

Big Brother double evictions are always somewhat unpredictable because they move so fast, and minds can be easily swayed or manipulated. However, going into tonight’s Big Brother 24 double eviction, we have a good idea of where each houseguest stands. So we ran the scenarios and came up with multiple different outcomes regarding the second player evicted tonight, Sept. 8.

Michael Bruner | Photo: CBS

Terrance will leave first during the ‘Big Brother 24’ double eviction

Although there are many different possibilities surrounding the second half of the Big Brother 24 double eviction, one thing is for sure — Terrance Higgins will be the first evicted.

Michael Bruner won the week nine Head of Household competition and nominated Terrance and Alyssa Snider for eviction. Michael also won the Power of Veto, breaking the record for most veto wins in a single season. He chose not to use it, and the houseguests have clarified that they want Terrance gone.

Monte Taylor and Matthew Turner floated the idea of keeping Terrance and sending Alyssa to the jury house. However, Michael shut that down, and Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes are deadset on evicting Terrance. And Terrance has a brutal speech planned for the live eviction, so he knows he’s leaving.

Who will Taylor, Brittany, and Alyssa nominate if they win HOH?

Because Michael is the outgoing HOH, he won’t be able to compete in the HOH competition during the Big Brother 24 double eviction. So either Taylor, Brittany, Monte, Turner, or Alyssa will gain power tonight.

Based on conversations, we can predict who each of these five houseguests will nominate if they win HOH. Of course, double evictions are stressful, and numerous factors can change plans, but we’re working with the best we got.

If Taylor wins HOH, she’ll want to target Michael. She’s been saying she wants him gone as soon as possible, and there’s no doubt Taylor will take her shot if she wins tonight. Taylor would probably nominate Turner and Michael, and if either of them wins the POV, she will replace them with Alyssa.

If Brittany wins HOH, she will nominate Turner and Monte. She has clocked that they’re a tight duo, even though no one believes her. If either of them wins POV, Brittany will replace them with Alyssa.

If Alyssa wins HOH, she’ll likely nominate Brittany and Michael. She wants Brittany gone after Turner told her Brittany is playing all sides. And Alyssa has conveyed that she would like to nominate Michael next to Brittany because she wouldn’t want him winning the POV and taking her down. So if either Michael or Brittany wins the veto, she would probably replace them with Monte.

See who are the next two to leave the #BB24 house during a live 2 hour double eviction episode tomorrow at 9/8c on @CBS!? pic.twitter.com/QlrMLpeoQh — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 8, 2022

Who might leave if Turner or Monte wins the HOH during tonight’s ‘Big Brother 24’ double eviction?

Since Kyle Capener left, Turner and Monte have worked closely together. So it’s safe to say that if either of them wins HOH during the Big Brother 24 double eviction, their targets will align.

If Turner wins HOH, he will nominate Brittany and Taylor for the second time this summer. And if either of them wins the veto, Turner could take the safe route and nominate Alyssa. Or he might pull the trigger and replace them with Michael.

If Monte wins HOH, he will nominate Brittany and Alyssa. And there’s a good chance that if either of them wins the POV, he will backdoor Michael. Monte and Turner formed an all-guys alliance with Michael this week. But they’ve expressed interest in targeting him when he’s vulnerable, meaning that the moment Michael doesn’t win HOH or POV, he will likely leave.

Based on all of these scenarios, it sounds like either Brittany will need to win HOH or Michael will need to win POV to secure Michael’s safety. Otherwise, he might be following Terrance to the jury house. And while Taylor’s chances of leaving during the double were high earlier this week, she might be the safest player going into the live show.

The two-hour Big Brother 24 double eviction airs tonight, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: A Final 2 Crashes and Burns Less Than 24 Hours After It Forms