‘Big Brother’ 24 Episode 1: How to Vote

CBS brought back Big Brother for an incredible 90-minute premiere with Big Brother 24. The new season brought all-new houseguests into the game to compete for the grand prize of $750,000. By the end of Big Brother 24 Episode 1, viewers at home were given the option to vote to save one of the backstage pass holders. Here’s how fans can vote from home.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother 24 Episode 1 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ 24 Episode 1 introduced the all-new cast and twists

Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli from ‘Big Brother’ 24 | CBS

Big Brother 24 Episode 1 brought fans back into the infamous world of the game. Sixteen new houseguests entered hoping for their shot at the big money. According to TVLine, Marvin Achi, a chemical processing engineer, was originally slated to appear on the show, but he was later replaced by lawyer Joseph Abdin.

The premiere centers on the intros of all 16 houseguests, of course, and they’re divided into three groups that take a music festival theme. The groups are the merch table, the piercing tent, and the Porta-Potty station. Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli got lucky and pulled the Backstage Boss card. The Backstage Boss means Pooch can’t cast a vote on the next eviction night, but he also isn’t up for nomination or eviction.

With that said, Pooch also had the opportunity to choose three other cast members to join him backstage. Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Lopez, and Brittany Hoopes are the lucky three. The women can’t be nominated for eviction this week but they could still go home next Thursday, whereas Pooch remains safe.

How fans can vote for Paloma, Alyssa, or Brittany

America, who do you want to keep safe?? YOU have the power to guarantee safety for one of the three Backstage Houseguests! Click the link to cast up to 10 votes for your chosen houseguest!✅ Voting closes July 14th at 9am PT. https://t.co/9m3fJkVl5I — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 7, 2022

After watching Big Brother 24 Episode 1, fans can vote to keep Paloma, Alyssa, or Brittany safe. So, how can viewers get interactive this season? According to the official Big Brother Twitter, viewers can follow a link to cast their vote.

“America, who do you want to keep safe?” the tweet reads. “YOU have the power to guarantee safety for one of the three Backstage Houseguests! Click the link to cast up to 10 votes for your chosen houseguest!”

When clicking on the link, viewers are presented with the three women. “America, it’s up to YOU!” the site reads. “The three backstage pass holders are not guaranteed safety at the live show on July 14th, but you have the power to protect one of them! Vote for the Backstage Houseguest you want to keep safe this week!”

Once the user clicks on the contestant they wish to save, they can choose how many votes they wish to cast to whom. It appears fans can vote 10 times per individual email address. Voting closes July 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET, or 9 a.m. PT.

Many fans hope that Brittany will remain safe

Nicole Layog, Matthew Turner, Brittany Hoopes, and Joseph Abdin | CBS

Many Big Brother 24 Episode 1 viewers want to see Brittany stay. She’s a 32-year-old hypnotherapist, according to Meaww, and she has a notebook with over 40 pages of potential strategies to try out in the house.

“At the end of the day, none of these players will get nominated per the twist,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “But Brittney is giving me chaotic energy, so I personally need to see her vote at play.”

“BRITTANY JUST GOT 10 OF MY VOTES,” another fan commented.

“Gotta vote my winner pick, Brittany,” yet another fan wrote.

The next episode of Big Brother 24 airs on Sunday, July 10, 2022, on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Season 24 Twist — ‘It Will Send the Houseguests Scrambling’