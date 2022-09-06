‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call out Turner for His Bad Gameplay

Not every Big Brother houseguest can be a Dan Gheesling or a Dr. Will. But there’s been some contestants over the years that don’t exactly make the best strategic moves. And Big Brother 24 fans claim that Matthew Turner is one of the worst players in the house.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Matthew Turner | Photo: CBS

Turner’s ‘Big Brother 24’ HOH reign didn’t go to plan

The Big Brother 24 houseguests, especially Turner, frequently talk about how Taylor Hale’s Head of Household reign during week six was a mess. However, the Leftovers were starting to fracture at that point, and the differing opinions added to the chaos. And Turner’s recent HOH rule was one of the messiest weeks of the summer.

First, he promised everyone in the house safety. Taylor did the same thing when she was HOH. But it’s never a good idea to pledge your allegiance to every contestant knowing that you have to nominate two people for eviction.

Turner was just returning from Dyre Fest, where he formed a new alliance called the After Party with Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, and Terrance Higgins. But he was considering betraying them and joining back to the Leftovers. Turner initially wanted to nominate Alyssa and Terrance, but Kyle convinced him to target Taylor and Brittany Hoopes. And if they could, they would backdoor Michael Bruner.

So just like his first Big Brother 24 HOH, Turner’s power was controlled by other people. This rang more true when Michael and Brittany exposed Kyle’s racist Cookout 2.0 comments. Turner then felt like he had to nominate Kyle, as it was what the house wanted. But Kyle was his number one ally, so getting him out wasn’t exactly good for Turner’s game, even though it was the right thing to do.

Turner wants to work with Michael

Michael is playing one of the best games in Big Brother 24, thanks to his outrageous number of competition wins. So it makes sense that he’s almost every player’s target going forward. However, Turner and Monte now want to work with Michael.

Brittany proposed a final two with Turner and spilled the beans about a potential all-girls alliance that included herself, Taylor, and Alyssa. Turner and Monte took this information in and decided that the women working together was more intimidating than Michael staying in the game. So they proposed an alliance with the comp beast. Michael seemed to be on board with it, but fans know better.

There’s no way that Michael would want to bring Turner and Monte to the final three in Big Brother 24. It would make more sense for him to stick with the girls.

Michael only agreed to this new alliance to ensure his safety for one week since he can’t compete in the next HOH competition. Michael will undoubtedly target Turner and Monte as soon as he gets the chance, probably following the double eviction.

Do a lil dancy dance, we’ve finally made it to Zingbot level of the game! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/K1wLrDuQ0T — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2022

Fans explain why Turner is playing a poor strategic game in ‘Big Brother 24’

While Turner and Monte celebrated on the Big Brother 24 live feeds, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss Turner’s bad gameplay.

A Reddit user wrote, “Turner playing this game without Kyle directing him on exactly what he needs to do is truly painful to watch.”

A fan commented, “Turner may be one of the worst players there strategically.” And someone else added, “He really is lost without people telling him what to do, which is ironic because his whole reason for not liking Taylor was her very similar easily-influenced HOH reign. Lol, no one likes looking in a mirror, I guess.”

“Is this a joke? Is Turner actually all in on Michael?” one fan asked. And another person explained, “This has always been Turner’s game. He always sides with the stronger guys, the ones with power. He never sticks with anyone. He wanted to turn on [Dyre Fest] when they merged because he didn’t wanna go against [Big] Brochella, who are much stronger players, but Kyle just convinced him otherwise.”

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Players Plan to Turn the Jury Against Michael and Brittany