Why ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Doubt Kyle Will Win

There is no clear frontrunner to win Big Brother 24 after almost four weeks into the season. However, one newly formed alliance has an excellent chance to make it far into the game — the Leftovers. Many fans believe all seven houseguests in the alliance could make it to the end. However, some are skeptical that Kyle Capener will win Big Brother 24 because of something that happened on night one.

Kyle Capener | Photo: CBS

‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest Kyle Capener is a part of the Leftovers

Kyle Capener, Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, Matthew Turner, Taylor Hale, Michael Bruner, and Brittany Hoopes are all a part of the Leftovers alliance in Big Brother 24.

They formed during week three when Turner was Head of Household because they realized they were on the outskirts. Kyle, Joseph, Monte, and Turner first had the idea to form the Pound alliance. But they quickly realized they needed to pull Taylor, Michael, and Brittany into the fold to strengthen their numbers.

After blindsiding Ameerah Jones, the Leftovers established themselves as the majority alliance in the Big Brother house. And fans have confidence that they will steamroll the competition. However, some viewers believe a bad omen will prevent Kyle from taking the win in Big Brother 24, although he was one of the masterminds behind the Leftovers.

The 1 reason why fans don’t think Kyle has a chance of winning

One Big Brother 24 fan started a Reddit thread to explain why they don’t believe Kyle will win this season. They said, “Kyle isn’t gonna win the game because … He was the first houseguest to walk in the house! Will he break the curse???”

As Big Brother superfans know, there is a curse associated with the first person to enter the Big Brother house. The first houseguest who walks through the doors has never won the game — the only exception being Tamar Braxton in Celebrity Big Brother 2. But in the regular version of the game, the curse remains. And Kyle was the first Big Brother 24 player inside of the house.

One fan wrote, “We’ll see. He isn’t the best placed right now anyway — I think both Joseph and Turner are better placed in the house than he is.”

“I think he still has a good shot at winning or at least making final seven,” a Reddit user added. “I think the other bros won’t ever turn on each other as they are too loyal (Kyle is the most likely to flip first). Thus when the non-bros in the house plan to flip on them, Kyle would be the easiest to pull in (avoiding being the first targeted bros).”

They continued, “We will see where it goes, but I am high on Kyle making a deep run. If he loses, then the curse remains real for all main series US seasons.”

Big Brother fans will have to wait to see if Kyle breaks the curse in season 24. He seems well-positioned in the house because of the Leftovers alliance, but there is still a lot of game left to be played.

The wait is over! We’re passing it off to you, West Coast. #BB24 starts now! ? pic.twitter.com/P8uJMeSvjX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 1, 2022

Kyle is in a showmance in ‘Big Brother 24’

Although Kyle has resisted it as long as he could, he is officially in a showmance with Alyssa Snider in Big Brother 24. The two kissed for the first time in the late hours of Aug. 1, solidifying their romantic connection.

Turner saw them kissing, and he reported back to the Leftovers. It’s unclear whether or not Kyle’s relationship with Alyssa will affect his standing with his alliance, but some fans believe this will negatively affect his game.

“Kissing Alyssa means that Kyle may find it harder to let go of her when it comes time to,” one Reddit user explained. “And he will now officially be seen as a target because he’s now in a showmance.”

Another fan added, “Kyle’s head is now going to be distracted by Alyssa, and I do think we’ll see him slip in [the] game, and now he’s made himself a big target.”

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Fans Call out Indy for Making ‘Physical Threats’ Toward Brittany