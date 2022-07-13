‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Are Worried About Paloma’s Mental Health

Just when you think Big Brother 24 could not get more unhinged, something else makes fans shake their heads in anguish. And the latest Big Brother drama has come yet again from Paloma Aguilar. But this time, many believe that producers need to intervene for the sake of her health.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother 24.]

Paloma Aguilar | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Paloma Aguilar has been the source of the Taylor Hale bullying in ‘Big Brother 24’

The houseguest in question came under fire early in the game when she started mocking Taylor Hale behind her back. Paloma and Alyssa Snider formed an all-girls alliance that excluded Taylor and Nicole Layog, and they can’t seem to stop criticizing and bullying Taylor. Many fans have attributed their behavior to jealousy, especially because Taylor has done nothing to warrant Paloma’s dislike of her.

Paloma refers to Taylor as a “pageant girl” and claims she’s not “with the girls.” So while Paloma has been preaching women empowerment, she’s also working hard to tear down Taylor every chance she gets.

The hatred toward Taylor has spread throughout the house, and almost everyone is against her. What started with Paloma ended with Daniel Durston when he chose Taylor to be Michael Bruner’s replacement nominee after he took himself off the block with the Power of Veto. He claims that she’s his target for game reasons, but fans know it’s personal just from watching the live feeds.

The Big Brother 24 houseguests, including Paloma, have made numerous microaggressions toward Taylor. And now that she’s on the block, they are gaslighting Taylor into thinking she wronged them.

Fans are concerned about the houseguest’s mental health

Many Big Brother fans worry about Taylor’s mental health in a house that excludes her. However, after the last couple of days, some think Paloma is the one who needs medical attention from the Big Brother producers.

Paloma is known for talking a lot and going on tangents, but the content of her ramblings has gotten quite strange. For example, she insists that she believes the houseguests are in a simulation. A fan on Twitter shared, “Paloma now thinks she’s stuck in an Inception-like dream and wants to put chairs by the pool to see if this is real.”

Some viewers who watch the live feeds believe that Paloma might be having a manic episode, partially due to lack of sleep. And they have taken to Twitter to express their concern. Someone said, “I’m not even joking when I say Paloma needs to get removed from the BB house for her own mental sanity. Her state isn’t entertaining.”

Another person wrote, “NOT ONLY is Paloma losing her mind, she has been very offensive, bribed other houseguests with the prize money, and has only slept like 2 hours a night top. She needs [to be] removed.”

Whitney Williams from Big Brother 23 added, “I’m not going to speculate or try to diagnose whatever this girl has going on, but I do see very familiar behaviors to someone close to me, and being in a high-stress environment like this is only going to make it continue to escalate.”

And according to one live feeder, “A whole group of [houseguests] in the kitchen are discussing their concern that Paloma may be mentally unwell.” This occurred late on July 12. So not only do Big Brother fans believe Paloma needs medical attention but so do the houseguests.

Paloma is clearly having a manic episode. Either give her her meds or let her go. For her safety. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/0doJN9H1do — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) July 12, 2022

Paloma’s safety is up in the air in ‘Big Brother 24’

While we have no idea what is actually going on with Paloma and her mental health, we know that her Big Brother game might end soon.

Although Taylor and Terrance Higgins are the two nominees for eviction, the Backstage Boss twist may change everything. Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli found the Backstage Boss ticket on night one, which keeps him safe for the week. However, his power included picking three houseguests to give backstage passes to. Pooch chose Paloma, Alyssa, and Brittany Hoopes. They cannot compete or vote this week but are not safe from eviction like Pooch.

America has the chance to protect one of the three women by voting online. It’s still unclear what this all means, but many speculate that one of the two houseguests who aren’t protected might go home instead of Taylor or Terrance.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Thursday, July 14, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

