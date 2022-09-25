‘Big Brother 24’: The Final 3, Ranked From Least Likely to Most Likely to Win

The end is near, Big Brother 24 fans. After 82 days in the house, the last Head of Household will choose who to take with them to the final two, they will both plead their case, and the jury will crown the season 24 winner on Sunday, Sept. 25. But among the final three houseguests, which one has the best chances to win Big Brother 24?

3. Matthew Turner is the least likely to win ‘Big Brother 24’

Unfortunately for Matthew Turner, he probably won’t win Big Brother 24. The only way that he makes it to the final two chairs is if he wins the final HOH competition. And even if that does happen, his jury management was awful this season.

Almost every evicted houseguest is bitter toward Turner for the way he betrayed them. He turned his back on Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Michael Bruner, Alyssa Snider, and Brittany Hoopes. Plus, Jasmine Davis dislikes Turner and likely wouldn’t vote for him to win. They need five votes to win Big Brother 24, and Turner probably doesn’t even have four people who want him to be the champion.

If Monte Taylor or Taylor Hale take Turner to the end, that would be a guaranteed win for them based on exit interviews and how we perceive the jury. So sadly for Turner, we don’t see him coming out on top in the Big Brother 24 finale.

2. Monte Taylor

Since both Turner and Taylor have expressed that they would bring Monte to the final two, he is guaranteed second place. But that doesn’t secure him the win in the Big Brother 24 finale.

If Monte is going against Turner, he will win in a landslide. But it’s a different story if he’s sitting next to Taylor, especially if she’s the one who brought him to the end.

There’s no doubt that Monte has played a decent game when looking at Big Brother 24 as a whole. He was a part of the Leftovers and the Pound, and he won a few competitions along the way. But winning competitions doesn’t equal winning Big Brother. Jury management and the social aspect of the game are arguably the most important factors regarding the final vote. And those might be what cost Monte the win.

Brittany is deadset on proving that Monte doesn’t deserve the win in Big Brother 24 after he burned her. And Monte betrayed Michael during the double eviction, which might cause him to feel bitter and not vote for him.

At the end of the day, it all depends on how the jury feels about Monte versus how they feel about Taylor or Turner. And we believe that they would be more inclined to vote for Taylor over Monte.

1. Taylor Hale is the most likely to win ‘Big Brother 24’

Maybe this is just wishful thinking, but we believe Taylor has the best shot of winning Big Brother 24. She has been a target since week one, survived the block on eviction night five times, and has played an excellent social game. And it doesn’t hurt that Taylor has a couple of competition wins under her belt.

If she wins the final HOH, she should take Turner to the final two. However, Taylor is deadset on bringing Monte, which will lessen her chances of winning. But becoming the last HOH might be what convinces the jury to vote for her over Monte. And Taylor is an eloquent speaker who could use words to prove why she deserves to win Big Brother 24.

Taylor might not even have to do much convincing during her plea, though. Multiple jurors have expressed that they are rooting for Taylor to win, including Indy Santos, Jasmine, Joseph, Michael, Alyssa, and Brittany. So if Taylor makes it to the final two in Big Brother 24, we believe the jury will crown her the winner.

Tune into the two-hour finale on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see who wins Big Brother 24.

