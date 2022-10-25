‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph Picks Another Partner for ‘The Amazing Race’ After Taylor Drops Him

Numerous Big Brother houseguests have continued their competitive reality show careers by appearing on The Amazing Race after leaving the house. And it sounds like Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin from Big Brother 24 are also interested in traveling around the world in The Amazing Race. However, they have both realized that they might not be each other’s perfect partners for the race.

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | Photo: CBS

Taylor entertains the thought of choosing Michael as her ‘The Amazing Race’ teammate

After the Big Brother 24 finale, Taylor and Joseph have been almost inseparable. They had a strong bond in the house, but it seems as if the outside world has only made their relationship grow stronger. However, they have a few flaws — including their habit of being late. As a result, Taylor has looked elsewhere for a The Amazing Race teammate.

“I would love to do The Amazing Race with Michael [Bruner]!” Taylor told Your Reality Recaps. “Listen, Joseph is a wonderful human being. There can only be one person between the two of us that operates on CBT — color people time. Typically, it is me. I don’t know if you heard or saw about our [Instagram] live from the other night. We had to be somewhere, and this man had his shirt in the dryer, was talking this, talking that, talking on the live still.”

She added, “I am begging this man to go, begging this man, ‘We need to leave. We’re in [Los Angeles]. We’re going to hit traffic.’ He’s acting like there’s not a care in the world. That’s not Amazing Race material. That is, you stay at home, and you make sure the house and the bills are paid for while I get us the $1 million, OK? So, I trust Michael could keep that s*** tight. We would shut that down.”

Joseph claims he’s going to pick another ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest as his partner

Since Taylor has floated the idea of going on The Amazing Race with Big Brother 24 houseguest Michael, Joseph is also looking elsewhere for a partner.

During an interview on Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Joseph said, “In regards to Taylor and I together …” And Taylor interjected, “Amazing Race, if they offer, I will ask if they would be more interested in Joseph or Michael paired with me.”

Joseph responded, “Disrespectful. Literally, I’m going to ask for Brittany [Hoopes] then.”

They laughed about the comment, but we think it would be hilarious if Taylor, Joseph, Michael, and Brittany theoretically switched partners for The Amazing Race. However, we’re sure that Big Brother 24 fans want to see more of Taylor and Joseph in whatever capacity.

Are Taylor and Joseph dating after the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale?

As of the writing of this article, Taylor and Joseph have yet to announce whether or not they’re romantically together. They have said, time and time again, that they’re taking things slow and don’t want to rush into a relationship.

“Obviously, Taylor is very important to me,” Joseph said on the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. “She holds a near and dear, close place in my heart. So, no matter what, at minimum, me and her, and we’ve both confirmed this, we’re going to be best friends forever.”

He continued, “And obviously, we have that spark. We just want to control that fire, so it doesn’t overtake or overcontrol — we’ve dealt with such unique circumstances. The Big Brother house is such a unique experience that rushing into anything based on trauma bonding could not be healthy for either of us.”

