‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph Reveals His Conversation With Taylor After the Finale — ‘Are You Mad at Me?’

Big Brother 24 continues to live on even a month after its finale, thanks to Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin. The couple (who isn’t officially a couple yet) have been spending a lot of time together, much to the fans’ delight. Taylor and Joseph continue to give numerous interviews, interact with fans on social media, and attend events. And in one of those interviews, Joseph disclosed details about his first talk with Taylor after leaving the house.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor thought Joseph betrayed her before leaving ‘Big Brother 24’

Taylor and Joseph became good friends who would occasionally flirt in the Big Brother 24 house. He was one of her closest allies since they were both in the Leftovers and just enjoyed spending time together.

Unfortunately, a split house twist separated Taylor and Joseph, and they wouldn’t see one another until a month later at the finale.

Taylor stayed inside with the Big Brochella group, while Joseph went outside with the Dyre Fest crew. Since Michael Bruner was the Head of Household of Big Brochella, Taylor was safe for the week. However, Terrance Higgins was the HOH of Dyre Fest, which spelled trouble for Joseph. Terrance nominated Joseph for eviction and later won the Power of Veto, sealing Joseph’s fate.

The Dyre Fest players evicted Joseph, and he left without getting the chance to say goodbye to Taylor. And when the two groups reunited, the houseguests lied and told Taylor that Joseph threw her under the bus during Dyre Fest. Sadly, she started to believe them and was beyond hurt by the situation.

Taylor went on to win Big Brother 24 in an 8-1 vote against Monte Taylor, and Joseph was one of the jurors to vote for her.

The two former houseguests cleared the air following the finale

After the Big Brother 24 finale, Taylor learned that Joseph remained loyal to her. And during an interview with Pop Crave, Joseph revealed how his first conversation with Taylor went after they escaped the Big Brother 24 house.

“It was like, ‘Are you mad at me?’ And she’s like, ‘Are you mad at me?’ It was very surreal, hilariously,” Joseph explained. “We met up, and she’s just coming out of the game. She just won, she did that, and I really didn’t want to make this about me in any way, shape, or form. All I could think is like, ‘Her family’s here. Her friends are here. Now is not the time to corner her or discuss things. Now’s the time to live in the moment. You won. Let’s celebrate. Let’s be happy.'”

He added, “We had just a quick conversation, almost as simply as like, ‘You’re not mad at me, right? I’m not mad at you. We can get into the details of everything later, and I’m so proud of you. You did that, and let’s have a good time. Let’s live in this moment.’ That’s kind of what we were doing.”

“Her kind of filling me in a little bit on the house, meeting our families, it was great,” Joseph concluded. “We were having a great moment. We just wanted to keep living in that. Like, she has done such a monumental achievement. We were just living it up in that aspect.”

Thank you Canada ? pic.twitter.com/B8kDGXbTJj — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) October 24, 2022

Joseph discusses doing ‘The Amazing Race’ with Taylor

Taylor and Joseph said they would love to compete in The Amazing Race together. However, they have also admitted that they might not be very successful in the show.

“The Amazing Race aspect for me just sounds like so much fun because I would love to see Taylor and I traveling,” Joseph told Pop Crave. “After going to Miss USA, it was a hilarious experience. Us navigating through the airport, car rides, getting ready, it was just so much fun. I do consider myself pretty good at navigation, although I can get all over the place. But I usually end up at the right place at the end of the day [laughs].”

He continued, “It would be really fun, but Taylor keeps joking that she’s going to take Michael. The hilarious reason is because she says we both run on POC time, but I will put my disclaimer that I am always ready before her … Always at the last minute, I’ll get ready before her, and she’ll blame it on both of us.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Indy Admits She Is Jealous of Taylor — But Not Because of Her Relationship With Joseph