‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph Reveals He and Taylor Talked About Dating Inside the House

Big Brother 24 fans have been highly invested in Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin’s relationship following the finale. They have been nearly inseparable since leaving the house, and the duo has been giving interviews left and right. In one recent conversation, Joseph disclosed interesting details about what he and Taylor would talk about off-camera inside the house.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Taylor and Joseph grew close in the ‘Big Brother 24’ house

Although Taylor and Joseph saw one another before entering the Big Brother 24 house, they officially met inside the game. And even though the other players immediately ostracized Taylor, Joseph was always there for her. She could lean on him when others ignored her, while the rest of the houseguests would yell at Joseph for paying attention to her.

However, things started to look up for Taylor during week three when the Leftovers alliance was formed. Her social game was exquisite, and the players started looking at her in a new light.

Taylor and Joseph grew closer, especially since they were officially working together. They even entered a “fauxmance” for strategic purposes. However, everything came crashing down during the week of Big Brochella and Dyre Fest.

The split house twist in Big Brother 24 separated Taylor and Joseph, the last time they would see each other before the finale. The Dyre Fest houseguests evicted Joseph and threw him under the bus after the twist ended. They claimed that he completely betrayed Taylor, and she was beyond hurt. The unnecessary lies kept on piling up, shocking Taylor to no end.

During the last couple of weeks inside the house, Taylor and Monte Taylor started hooking up. However, Monte continued to say hurtful things to Taylor and behind her back, which fractured their relationship outside the game. In the end, though, Taylor emerged the victor in an 8-1 vote. And Joseph was one of her biggest advocates on the jury.

Joseph reveals what happened between him and Taylor while the ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds were down

During an interview with Your Reality Recaps, Joseph revealed whether or not he knew if he wanted to pursue a relationship with Taylor after Big Brother 24.

“We would have these things called lockdowns where the live feeds are cut. That’s where Taylor and I primarily had our conversations in respect for privacy and her thought process,” Joseph explained. “I really wanted her honest opinion on it, no influence by the fact that she’s being recorded. And that’s where a lot of our conversations about where we want to go with this would happen.”

He added, “The house is not a very emotionally encouraging environment. I really didn’t want to be put in a position where I could hurt Taylor further than the game aspect … I just thought it would be such a delicate situation to start it under these circumstances. And I really wanted Taylor to trust me. I really wanted an environment that was productive and that was safe. And the Big Brother house is not that.”

“I wanted to respect her feelings, respect her thought process,” Joseph concluded. “Get her opinion and her thoughts outside of the game. It wasn’t just to protect her, but myself, as well. I just wanted the game aspect of this relationship to be removed. And that’s why I have a lot of respect for Taylor because I made that clear, she agreed, and so then we were both free to act accordingly until after the game.”

So when the cameras were off, Taylor and Joseph talked about dating when the game concluded. And that’s perhaps why Taylor felt so betrayed after Dyre Fest.

Come on Joseph lock in a F2 #Night1 https://t.co/RCaFVvC3na — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) October 6, 2022

Taylor discusses her and Joseph’s off-camera talks

After Joseph’s interview, Taylor hopped on with the Your Reality Recaps hosts for her interview. And during the discussion, the Big Brother 24 winner touched upon her and Joseph planning their future inside the house.

“There was a lot during the season,” Taylor said. “We just wanted to make sure that it was not directly impacting our games. A lot of that developed when we had the Skid and Fancy moments. A lot of it developed at those 4 a.m. chats that we had. But the majority of it developed during HOH lockdowns. And we can’t speak so much about those.”

She continued, “But those were times where the cameras were off, business was being taken care of by production, and we just wanted to talk and get to know each other. And we had a reason to just do that without the pressure of the game being involved, which was really, really nice, actually.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Is ‘Frustrated’ at Monte For Not Taking Accountability For His Actions