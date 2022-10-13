‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph Thought His And Taylor’s Relationship Was ‘Over’ After Seeing Her With Monte

Big Brother 24 lives on for Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin fans, whose relationship name has been dubbed “Jaylor.” In the following weeks after the finale, Taylor and Joseph spent a lot of time together and cleared up any misunderstandings between them from their time in the house. But Joseph admitted that their romantic relationship looked grim when Taylor started a showmance with Monte Taylor.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Taylor and Joseph met on ‘Big Brother 24’

Taylor and Joseph became close in the Big Brother 24 house after the other players ostracized and ridiculed her for simply existing. He was a friend to her, which she greatly appreciated. Then, their connection grew stronger when they started working together through the Leftovers.

Fans started “shipping” Taylor and Joseph after noting their romantic tension. The two houseguests even entered a “fauxmance” for strategic reasons, adding fuel to the fire. And fans later learned that Taylor and Joseph had conversations during lockdowns when the live feeds were down about dating in the real world.

Sadly, their time together in the house ended during the week of Big Brochella and Dyre Fest. Big Brother 24 introduced a new twist that split the house into two groups. And while Taylor remained inside with Big Brochella, Joseph was sent to the backyard for Dyre Fest. Taylor survived the week, but Joseph wasn’t so lucky.

The four Dyre Fest players evicted Joseph, and when they reunited with the insiders, Taylor was devastated. The hurt kept piling on when the Dyre Fest crew spread lies about Joseph betraying her.

During the last couple of weeks of Big Brother 24, Taylor entered a showmance with Monte. However, that relationship wasn’t built to last since Monte continuously ridiculed Taylor to her face and behind her back. In the end, Taylor won Big Brother 24 in an 8-1 vote, and Joseph was one of the jurors to vote for her.

Joseph explains why he thought he couldn’t have a romantic relationship with Taylor

At the Big Brother 24 finale, Ameerah Jones brought up Taylor and Monte’s showmance as the thing that surprised her the most during the season. And the camera panned to Joseph, who looked sad.

While speaking with Cameshia Reviews, Joseph revealed what he was feeling at that moment.

“I was like, ‘Oh, it’s over, I guess,” Joseph said. “That’s why when I put my key [in to cast a vote for the winner], I made a comment of something like, ‘I love and respect you both so much. And I’ll support you both.’ That was me trying to tell them that no matter what decision you guys make, I’ll always stand behind you.”

He continued, “At that moment, I’m kinda like, ‘OK, so, we did discuss’ … Taylor has every right to do whatever she wants always. But that’s why I was like, ‘OK, so she made her decision that we’re not going to wait until after the show, and that’s probably over, and we can just be really good friends.’ Fortunately, that wasn’t the case.”

Hello world, never in a million years would I thought I had all this love and support waiting for me. I truly love you all, brb I’m following a trail of chips ? pic.twitter.com/uOmSpuvVGs — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) September 26, 2022

Are Taylor and Joseph dating after ‘Big Brother 24’?

Although Taylor and Joseph have been inseparable after escaping the Big Brother 24 house, they claim they’re not officially dating (yet).

“We spent a lot of time apart, like, literal weeks apart, and in those weeks, I had a lot of people messing with my head trying to make me doubt any friendship [or] relationship with Joseph,” Taylor told Us Weekly. “And I’m still trying to work through that … So, walking out, I need to make sure that I’m taking care of myself first and that I have my own stability, my own head on straight.”

She explained, “I don’t wanna jump into a relationship, almost trauma-bonding with someone. I just wanna make sure that I have my head straight.”

Joseph added, “There’s no reason to rush it. There’s no reason to overload or overstimulate. Let’s just take it slow. Especially for Taylor, she was in the house longer. She won. She had a lot more that she was facing with, so a slow and steady pace is how we’re kind of going with this.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Dumps Joseph as Her Partner for ‘The Amazing Race’