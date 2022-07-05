‘Big Brother’ 24: What We Know About the ‘BB Motel’

CBS fans can rejoice, as Big Brother 24 is coming soon. The network just announced the Big Brother 24 cast, and the cast will live in what’s known as the “BB Motel.” Here’s everything we know so far about the new digs for the upcoming cast.

The ‘Big Brother’ 24 cast will live in the ‘BB Motel’

CBS has finally announced the Big Brother 24 cast, and it contains 16 new cast members looking for their chance to win the grand prize of $750,000. The cast lives in the “BB Motel” this season.

Us Weekly has the full cast listing. The cast includes people ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s, and their occupations also vary greatly. The oldest contestant, Terrance Higgins, is 47 years old, and he’s a bus operator in Chicago. Paloma Aguilar is the youngest contestant at 22 years old. She’s an interior designer living in California.

The Big Brother casting crew remains dedicated to having solid representation in their seasons, too. They aim for at least 50% BIPOC in each season, according to executive producer Allison Grodney. “We’re always looking for a diverse group of people to put in this house, diverse in personality, backgrounds, where they’re from, everything,” Grodner explained to Us.

Everything we know about the ‘BB Motel’

So, what is the “BB Motel”? According to E! News, the Big Brother 24 cast head into the retro motel on the first day. Host Julie Chen Moonves shared more information about the motel in a short clip.

“These houseguests are going to be living in the BB Motel,” Moonves explained as the camera panned over the house. “A colorful, desert oasis inspired by Palm Springs and a blast from the past mid-century style. The bedrooms are inspired by the golfer’s paradise of Palm Springs, car design of the 1950s, and the space age.”

Given the video, the house will include plenty of retro memorabilia, including pink flamingos. Palm trees are seen throughout the home, and each bedroom takes on its own theme as Moonves describes.

Contestant Paloma Aguilar then mentioned the infamous “diary room,” which returns for Big Brother 24. The diary room allows cast members to have private conversations with Big Brother, and they can share whatever they’d like privately. “The diary room is going to hear all of my evil plans,” Aguilar noted.

Moonves then said that she has a few tricks up her sleeve for the houseguests. Season 24 will bring the “BB Fest” to life, which includes a new theme each week. Additionally, CBS said that “a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling.”

When can fans finally see the Big Brother 24 premiere?

The new season premieres on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on CBS. It begins at 8 p.m. and airs for 90 minutes. After Big Brother 24 premieres, fans can catch the series premiere of The Challenge: USA on CBS.

The premiere will involve a level of audience participation. CinemaBlend reports viewers from home get to vote on part of the game during the special 90-minute premiere. The details remain minimal, so fans looking forward to the new season will have to wait and see what’s in store.

