‘Big Brother 24’: Michael Apologizes to Taylor — ‘I’m Sorry for Not Standing up for You’

Taylor Hale experienced a lot of bullying and ridicule in the Big Brother 24 house. And while some were harsher than others, almost every houseguest joined in on spreading the hate for Taylor. Michael Bruner, one of Taylor’s closest allies in Big Brother 24, even regrets making a comment about her early in the game. And he took to Twitter to apologize to Taylor after the season ended.

Michael Bruner | Photo: CBS

Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa Snider ignited the gossip about Taylor’s status as a beauty pageant contestant on the first night of Big Brother 24. The two girls judged her and called her a “pageant girl.” Meanwhile, fans attributed Paloma and Alyssa’s behavior to jealousy.

Quickly, their hate spread throughout the house, and others made fun of Taylor for being Miss Michigan USA 2021 and Miss Congeniality at Miss USA 2021. Michael, who would soon become one of Taylor’s closest friends and allies in Big Brother 24, also commented on her pageant status.

Michael was in one of the bedrooms with Jasmine Davis, Indy Santos, and Ameerah Jones while they were discussing potential goodbye messages to Taylor during the first week of Big Brother 24. And he suggested, “Something pageant-related, like, ‘Well, you didn’t win Miss Congeniality.'”

As fans know, Taylor didn’t leave week one. And she went on to win Big Brother 24 in an 8-1 vote against Monte Taylor.

Michael explains the remark and apologizes for it

Taran Armstrong from Rob Has a Podcast did a deep dive into Big Brother 24 with Michael, where they talked about his game. And they also discussed Michael’s Miss Congeniality remark.

Michael said, “I thought about this going into the house … I kind of relate it to starting a new job. How do you know a coworker likes you and trusts you? They’re willing to talk s*** about other coworkers to you. So I was like, ‘If I go into the house and I’m in a position where I have to play along, that’s a sign of trust. Maybe that’s something I have to consider.’ And it didn’t last very long because I was like, ‘No, I don’t like doing this.'”

“I remember thinking week one, ‘I’m on the bottom. What can I do to show these people that I’m with the house,'” the Veto King continued. “It was not super enjoyable. That part of the first week was really tough.”

After Rob Has a Podcast posted the deep dive, Michael tweeted out an apology to Taylor. It reads, “While the comment was made for game reasons, it doesn’t make it right. I fully recognize that my contributing to the conversation sent a message to others that talking like that was OK. To Taylor: I’m sorry for the comment and for not standing up for you in that room.”

The speech that lives rent free in our head…



Still not over Taylor Hale's HISTORIC #BB24 win last night. Congratulations queen! ? pic.twitter.com/ICphxNv5Et — CBS (@CBS) September 26, 2022

‘Big Brother 24’ winner Taylor accepts Michael’s apology

After leaving the Big Brother 24 house, Taylor mentioned that public disrespect toward her called for a public apology, and that’s what Michael did.

Taylor replied to his tweet, “This wasn’t even bad. I love subtle shade, and it would have been even funnier when everyone left the house and googled to see if it was true. [I love you].”

So it seems Taylor and Michael are on good terms following the Big Brother 24 finale.

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

