‘Big Brother 24’: Michael Breaks a Record With His Sixth Power of Veto Win

Big Brother 24 has been an exciting season, to say the least. There have been many ups and downs, but the houseguests seemingly leave the fans entertained almost every week. And one player — Michael Bruner — recently made Big Brother history when he secured his sixth Power of Veto win in season 24.

Michael won the Power of Veto during week nine of ‘Big Brother 24’

After the houseguests evicted Kyle Capener from the Big Brother 24 house, they competed in the ninth Head of Household competition of the summer. To no one’s surprise, Michael completely obliterated the competition by solving his puzzle faster than anyone. He won his third HOH of the season and secured his spot in the final six.

At the nomination ceremony, Michael put Terrance Higgins and Alyssa Snider on the block. Terrance was the intended target, but Michael kept Matthew Turner in the back of his mind as a replacement nominee.

Michael, Terrance, Alyssa, Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Brittany Hoopes participated in the week nine Big Brother 24 Power of Veto competition. It was the iconic BB Comics setup — you can check out the comics at Entertainment Weekly — and Michael won. If anyone out there is counting, Michael has now won six Power of Veto competitions in Big Brother 24.

At the veto meeting, Michael chose to leave the nominations the same.

Michael breaks a ‘Big Brother’ record

When Michael won the Slippery Slope veto during Big Brother 24 week eight, he tied the record for most POV wins in a season, which is five.

Former houseguests who also won five vetoes in a single season were Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother 7), Daniele Donato (Big Brother 8), Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother 19), and Kaycee Clark (Big Brother 20).

But with his sixth veto victory, Michael now holds the record for most POV wins in a single season. And if he wins two more Power of Veto competitions in Big Brother 24, Michael would tie the record for most POV wins ever. Paul currently holds that title with eight wins over the course of Big Brother 18 and Big Brother 19.

Could Michael break another ‘Big Brother 24’ record in the next Power of Veto competition?

Michael can’t compete in the next HOH, which will be in the double eviction. However, since they will have reached the final six, every Big Brother 24 houseguest will play in the remaining veto competitions. So Michael could theoretically win his seventh POV of the season during the double eviction. And if he does secure this victory, Michael will break another Big Brother record.

When Michael won the BB comics veto, he earned his ninth total win of the season. This feat tied him with Janelle’s record for most total wins in a single season. So if Michael does win the double eviction POV or any competition that follows it, he would break Janelle’s record set in 2006.

The Big Brother 24 double eviction airs Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

