‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Sneaks up to the HOH Room to Spend the Night With Taylor

Things are heating up in the Big Brother 24 house, and we’re not just talking about the game. Only four houseguests remain, and while two despise one another, the other two have secret rendezvous in the Head of Household room. But will Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale’s showmance change the outcome of Big Brother 24?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother 24 Episode 31 and the live feeds.]

Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Monte and Taylor first kissed during week 10 of ‘Big Brother 24’

Taylor and Monte got off to a rocky start in Big Brother 24. She confided information about Paloma Aguilar to him, which he ran back and told Paloma about. And that’s when the entire house turned against Taylor. The two didn’t reconnect until week three, when the Leftovers formed.

Since the start of the dominant seven-person alliance, Monte and Taylor have continued to grow closer. And after Joseph Abdin left the game during the split house twist, they started relying on one another. Then, in week 10, something shifted in Monte and Taylor’s relationship.

One night, the two had a “sleepover” in Monte’s HOH room. After talking for a bit, they started cuddling, which turned into a full-on makeout session. The live feeds cut away from them for a while, so it’s unclear exactly what happened in that room. But since then, Monte and Taylor have continued to kiss and flirt in the Big Brother 24 house.

The duo spent the night together in the HOH room following Taylor’s win

Taylor became the week 11 HOH, securing her spot in the Big Brother 24 finale. And shortly after her win, she nominated Brittany Hoopes and Matthew Turner for eviction.

Following the nomination ceremony, Taylor informed Monte that he should join her in the HOH room after Brittany and Turner went to bed. And he agreed. Monte fell asleep in the car bedroom before waking up in the late hours of Thursday, Sept. 15. Turner was sleeping in the car room, and Brittany was snoozing in the open bedroom. So, Monte made his move.

He snuck up to the HOH room, where Taylor was waiting for him. The Big Brother 24 live feeds immediately cut when Monte joined Taylor, so we’ll have to use our imagination regarding what happened next.

When the feeds returned, Monte and Taylor were discussing their relationship. They admitted to liking one another and agreed to come clean about their showmance after the Power of Veto competition. Monte said that he had feelings for her since Day 1, which prompted Taylor to call him a “patient man.”

Taylor also told Monte, “I don’t think you are a Kyle, but please don’t have sex with me then lie about the game.”

Will Monte and Taylor take each other to the final 2 in ‘Big Brother 24’?

It seems as if Monte and Taylor have real feelings for one another in Big Brother 24. However, they are both prioritizing their games, and their best options for the final two aren’t necessarily one another.

Taylor wants Brittany to sit in the final two chairs with her. She will easily win in that scenario, and it’ll be more difficult beating Monte in the end. Meanwhile, it’s tougher to gauge where Monte’s head is at. He has a final two with Turner, but he’s falling fast for Taylor.

If Monte has to choose between Taylor and Turner, it could go either way. But if we had to bet on it right now, we would say that Monte would take Turner to the final two. He’s always been more loyal to the guys than the girls.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

