‘Big Brother 24’: Monte and Taylor Caught Kissing in the HOH Room

Big Brother 24 fans thought romance left the house with Kyle Capener, but they couldn’t be more wrong. Only five houseguests are left in the game, and after being away from their loved ones for 69 days, they are bound to get lonely. And that might be the case for Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale, who took their relationship to the next level in Big Brother 24 Week 10.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Taylor and Monte have been working together since week 3 of ‘Big Brother 24’

At the beginning of Big Brother 24, Monte was one of the players who wanted Taylor out of the house the most. She came to him during week one and told him that Paloma Aguilar was concerned about the men working together. This conversation blew up in Taylor’s face since Monte went behind her back and told Paloma about it. Paloma adamantly denied the truth, and the house turned against Taylor.

After a few bumps in the road, Monte and Taylor did eventually come to an understanding. And it’s all because of the Leftovers. Monte, Taylor, Kyle, Joseph Abdin, Matthew Turner, Michael Bruner, and Brittany Hoopes formed an alliance that dominated for weeks. During this time, Monte apologized to Taylor for his actions, and she accepted his apology.

Monte continued to talk badly about Taylor with Terrance Higgins, but she isn’t aware of that. Now, the two are in the final five and committed to working together until the end. Monte does have a final two with Turner, and Taylor formed a final two with Brittany early on in the game. So there’s a chance that Monte and Taylor could still betray one another before the Big Brother 24 finale.

The two houseguests cuddled and kissed in the HOH room

Monte won the Big Brother 24 Week 10 Head of Household competition and nominated Brittany and Alyssa Snider for eviction. After Brittany won the Power of Veto, she used it on herself, and Monte nominated Taylor in her place. As of the writing of this article, Alyssa should be the one leaving on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Monte, Taylor, and Turner stayed up very late on Monday, Sept. 12. They didn’t go to bed until around 8 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Taylor joined Monte in the HOH room. The two talked a bit before bed, but things quickly became heated. Taylor and Monte started cuddling, and before the live feeders knew it, they were kissing.

The live feeds only caught about a minute of the makeout session before the cameras switched to the other sleeping houseguests.

Will Taylor and Monte be the second showmance of ‘Big Brother 24’?

It’s difficult to determine how houseguests genuinely feel without seeing diary room sessions or private camera talks. Still, many Big Brother 24 experts (us included) believe that Taylor and Monte won’t enter a showmance.

Taylor has never shown a romantic interest in Monte, even though she thinks that’s what the Big Brother 24 producers wanted. Meanwhile, Monte has exhibited signs of attraction to Taylor, but it might not go deeper than a surface-level attraction. Plus, they’re both focused on the endgame now, and there are less than two weeks left in the season.

Only time will tell if Taylor and Monte share a deep romantic connection or if they were just having some fun in the house. In the meantime, Big Brother 24 fans are in shambles trying to make sense of this random HOH makeout.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

