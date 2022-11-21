‘Big Brother 24’: How Serious Are Taylor and Joseph? She Called Him Her ‘Forever Love’

Big Brother fans cannot get enough of Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin’s relationship. They met while competing and working together in season 24, but their connection only grew stronger once the show ended. And we have a feeling that Taylor and Joseph will be among the great love stories to come out of Big Brother on CBS.

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | Photo: CBS

The duo began dating 1 month after ‘Big Brother 24’ ended

Taylor and Joseph were friends who were aligned inside the Big Brother 24 house and even occasionally flirted. It was apparent to fans and live feeders that their relationship had the potential to become romantic one day. However, Taylor and Joseph were hesitant to start a showmance, especially after seeing what it did to Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider.

The split house twist was Joseph’s demise, but he joined the jury and was one of the eight houseguests to vote for Taylor to win Big Brother 24.

On finale night, Taylor and Joseph reunited and cleared the air since rumors and miscommunication ran rampant in the game. And fans later learned that Joseph kissed Taylor that night.

It wasn’t until a month after Big Brother 24 ended that they took their relationship to the next level. Taylor and Joseph announced they were officially girlfriend and boyfriend on Nov. 9, and the rest is history.

Taylor shares her feelings toward Joseph

After taking her relationship with Joseph public, Big Brother 24 winner Taylor talked about her boyfriend during a TikTok Live. And her comments suggest that she and Joseph are very serious about their relationship.

“I just know it in my gut — Joseph is my forever love,” Taylor shared. “There is no way that anything is going to break us. He truly is such a unique, special gem. And it’s not even like, ‘Oh, he’s a catch, so I want to lock him down for myself.’ No. He is the perfect person for me to be in a relationship with. He’s the perfect person for me to have a long-term partnership with.”

She continued, “I love Joseph. I really love him so much. He’s amazing. I could gush about him forever. But he’s so self-assured, he’s confident, he’s not intimidated by me. He’s gentle and kind and caring and compassionate.”

“I’ve had other relationships where men feel like the way to obtain me is to have ownership over me and ownership through dominance,” Taylor explained. “Joseph is just not afraid of existing as himself and letting me exist fully as myself. Not even letting me, just being nice to someone who exists as themselves. There is nothing that I need permission from with him. That is my forever love. I love him so much.”

And Jaylor fans everywhere swooned.

Joseph claims he’s the real winner of ‘Big Brother 24’

Big Brother 24 houseguests Taylor and Joseph announced they were dating via a People article. And in the piece, they explained how happy they were to be with one another.

“My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we’d find a way to be together,” Taylor revealed. “His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much — I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Joseph said, “From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show, and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew. It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more.”

Big Brother 24, starring Taylor and Joseph, is available to stream on Paramount+.