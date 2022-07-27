‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: How 1 Alliance Saved the Season

Big Brother 24 seemed to be heading down a path of no return after vicious bullying ran rampant in the house. Fans watched as most houseguests talked badly about Taylor Hale behind her back for no reason. Viewers called out a lot of players for being racist and sexist. And they declared that season 24 was doomed, thanks to the cast. However, Big Brother 24 spoilers indicate that a new alliance might salvage the broken pieces of the game.

Spoiler alert: 7 ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests formed a new alliance called the Leftovers

When Matthew Turner won Head of Household during week 3, he initially nominated Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes for eviction with the intention of backdooring Taylor. However, a few of the boys got together on Friday, July 22, to develop a new plan — form a new alliance and target Ameerah Jones.

Kyle Capener, Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, and Turner realized they were on the outs. The girls — Ameerah, Jasmine Davis, Indy Santos, and Alyssa Snider — were all working together, and they had Daniel Durston, Nicole Layog, and Terrance Higgins on their side. Tired of being at the bottom, Kyle, Joseph, Monte, and Turner decided to create an alliance. But to get the majority, they needed to pull in Taylor, Michael, and Brittany.

After Michael and Brittany won the Power of Veto, everything seemed to come together perfectly. Kyle, Joseph, Monte, Turner, Taylor, Michael, and Brittany met in the HOH room during the late hours of Saturday, July 23. According to Big Brother 24 spoilers, the seven formed an alliance called the Leftovers.

On Monday, July 25, Michael and Brittany used the POV on themselves, and Turner nominated Ameerah and Terrance for eviction.

The Leftovers’ inclusion of Taylor has turned season 24 around

It’s no secret that racism, sexism, and hatred have all been factors in Big Brother for the past few years. Controversy plagues the series because the houseguests are under constant surveillance via the live feeds. And people’s true colors always show under the pressure of competing in a reality competition series.

Big Brother 24 was no different when Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa started bashing Taylor on night one. They immediately judged her as a “pageant girl” and hypothesized that she would seduce the men. The duo also declared that Taylor wasn’t a “girls girl.” Paloma and Alyssa later formed an all-girls alliance, but their first order of business was to target another woman — Taylor.

The hatred quickly spread throughout the Big Brother house as rumors and claims of Taylor being a bully ran wild. Meanwhile, Taylor was only showing kindness to everyone.

Thanks to Paloma’s exit and the girls’ need to get Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli out, Taylor survived the block two weeks in a row. It seemed like she would finally meet her demise when Turner won HOH, but he pleasantly surprised everyone. And the formation of the Leftovers has revived fans’ hope that season 24 can be an entertaining, classic Big Brother season full of fun blindsides and twists and turns.

There is still work to be done after ‘Big Brother 24’

Kyle, Joseph, Monte, and Turner came together and realized that the Big Brother 24 cast had mistreated Taylor. They are starting to make up for their mistakes by pulling Taylor into their alliance and lifting her up.

This behavior is a significant turn-around from what we saw during the first two weeks of live feeds. And it’s very encouraging to see that maybe not everyone in the Big Brother house is a terrible person. However, we can’t ignore the bullying that transpired. It’s happened too often in the past few Big Brother seasons, and production needs to realize they have a problem.

CBS needs to start casting real game players who know Big Brother through and through. We don’t want to see any more problematic houseguests who are only there to gain a social media following. We need superfans who love the game of Big Brother.

Of course, we know houseguests have always been at odds with one another. Fights and snarky behavior make Big Brother great, but it should always stem from gameplay, not personal biases. Bullying is not a part of the game, but pulling off great moves and shifts in power are.

