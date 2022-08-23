‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 1 Leak Confirms Joseph Could Survive This Week

Big Brother 24 split the houseguests into two groups during week seven, meaning that two people will go home on Thursday, Aug. 25. The backyard “Dyre Fest” crew consists of Terrance Higgins (the Head of Household), Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Matthew Turner, and Joseph Abdin. Terrance nominated Turner and Joseph for eviction, but according to alleged Big Brother 24 spoilers, both might be safe this week.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds and the week seven Power of Veto competition and ceremony.]

‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers reveal Terrance won the Power of Veto

Since there are two groups during week seven of Big Brother 24, two Power of Veto competitions were played. The houseguests in “Dyre Fest” played their POV on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Big Brother 24 spoilers indicate that Terrance won the veto.

It’s unclear which POV competition Big Brother set up for the outside crew, but the insiders in “Big Brochella” played the famous “Stay or Fold” game. Brittany Hoopes pulled off the win and elected not to use the POV. So either Monte Taylor or Jasmine Davis will go home on Thursday night. Based on the live feeds, it sounds like Jasmine will join Indy Santos in the jury house.

Meanwhile, after Terrance won the veto on Saturday, the producers shut down the backyard live feeds. And as of the writing of this article, they have not permanently turned back on. Fans have only had access to live feeds inside the house in “Big Brochella.”

Unfortunately, this means we have no confirmation about whether or not Terrance used the POV. However, alleged Big Brother 24 spoilers have surfaced on Twitter.

A source claims to know what happened at the ‘Dyre Fest’ veto ceremony

Since “Big Brochella” had their POV ceremony on Monday, Aug. 22, we can assume that “Dyre Fest” had theirs on the same day. And although we likely won’t know if Terrance used the POV until the next episode on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Spoiler Girl on Twitter claims to know what happened at the ceremony.

They wrote, “Terrance used the veto on Turner and replaced him with Kyle. At this time, there’s back and forth discussion on who is going between Kyle and Joseph.”

Spoiler Girl also tweeted, “It’s up in the air right now who is evicted. It’s going to be dependent on who Terrance feels can be loyal to him moving forward.”

As fans recall, Kyle exposed the Leftovers alliance to Alyssa and Terrance. This information caused the HOH to nominate Turner and Joseph, despite being close with Turner. Before the feeds shut down, it seemed like Turner and Joseph weren’t aware of Kyle’s betrayal.

However, fans on Twitter speculate that a wall yeller could have informed the nominated pair that Kyle was lying to them. As a result, Turner and Joseph might have worked some magic on Terrance to convince him to side with them. And that’s why Terrance might have used the POV on Turner and nominated Kyle. Of course, this is only speculation, and CBS hasn’t verified these Big Brother 24 spoilers.

A live feeds leak might have confirmed the ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers

Although Big Brother has yet to officially turn the backyard feeds back on, fans caught a three-second leak from “Dyre Fest” on Monday, Aug. 22.

The clip, which fans can view on Twitter, shows Terrance, Kyle, Joseph, and Turner having a conversation. Kyle seems to tell Terrance, “Hey, join my Festie Besties. We got your back.”

Unfortunately, that was the only snippet of the exchange caught on feeds. By using context clues, many fans believe Kyle was explaining to Terrance how Joseph and Monte convinced him to join their Festie Bestie group because they knew that if they were put on the block, they would have the numbers to send Terrance out the door.

Since this discussion is happening in front of Joseph and Turner, some think they know about Kyle’s betrayal. And if Terrance did use the veto and nominate Kyle, perhaps Kyle is pleading his case. So there’s a chance this live feed leak confirms the Big Brother 24 spoilers about the “Dyre Fest” veto ceremony.

A new episode of Big Brother 24, which features the POV competition and ceremony, airs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

