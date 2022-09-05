‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Houseguests Plan on Targeting Taylor During the Double Eviction

Things are getting messy in the Big Brother house. After Kyle Capener was evicted due to racist comments he made, the players returned to their regularly scheduled gameplay. And thanks to one houseguest’s loose lips, Taylor Hale might be in trouble during the upcoming Big Brother 24 double eviction.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Taylor is safe during week 9 of ‘Big Brother 24’

Michael Bruner won the ninth Head of Household competition of Big Brother 24, solidifying his, Brittany Hoopes’, and Taylor’s safety. The three of them have been working together since the Leftovers formed during week three, and Michael would never nominate either woman at this point in the game. So Taylor has officially made it to the final six, which is a feat given that she was supposed to be the first to leave.

Michael nominated Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins for eviction, with Terrance being the target.

The Power of Veto competition was the iconic BB Comics setup. Turner was the only player to sit out of the battle. And in the end, Michael won his sixth POV of the season. He now officially holds the record for most POV wins in a single season. Michael also tied Janelle Pierzina’s record for most total wins in a single season, which is nine.

The HOH/POV holder doesn’t intend on using the veto at the meeting on Monday, Sept. 5. But plans can always change in the Big Brother house.

Monte and Turner want to take Taylor out before targeting Michael in ‘Big Brother 24’

Taylor, Brittany, and Alyssa discussed wanting to sit next to a girl during the Big Brother 24 finale. They’ve entertained the possibility of being the final three and solidifying an alliance. However, Brittany decided that she couldn’t keep this information to herself. And for some reason, she told Matthew Turner about the girls wanting to stick together.

Turner spilled this information to Michael and Monte Taylor on Sunday, Sept. 4. If Terrance does leave this week, the double eviction might be the three girls versus the three guys.

Turner pitched a final three with him, Monte, and Michael. Monte and Turner have been determined to get Michael out because of his status as a competition beast, but an all-girls alliance is somehow more threatening to them. And they are most intimidated by Taylor.

It’s common knowledge that anyone who sits next to Brittany in the final two will win. So getting her out during the double eviction wouldn’t be the best move for Monte and Turner, especially if they have Michael on their side. And that’s why they’ve decided it might be best to evict Taylor at the final six of Big Brother 24, which they don’t yet know is a double eviction.

Taylor is a better competitor than Alyssa, so she’s become the number one target for the upcoming double eviction. However, Michael hasn’t agreed to a final three with Monte and Turner, and anything can change between now and then.

Oof… Mood after watching tonight’s episode… We’ll catch you again on Wednesday! ? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/QY1iH51QcH — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2022

Everything we know about the double eviction

Michael won’t be able to compete in the double eviction HOH. So if Terrance is evicted, either Taylor, Alyssa, Brittany, Monte, or Turner will come into power on Thursday’s Big Brother 24 episode.

The double eviction is two hours long. Viewers will likely see a recap of what happened in the house after the veto ceremony, a jury segment, the first eviction, and then an entire week of Big Brother played in one night. Two houseguests will join the jury, and only five players will remain after the special episode.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And the double eviction airs Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Players Plan to Turn the Jury Against Michael and Brittany