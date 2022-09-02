‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Players Plan to Turn the Jury Against Michael and Brittany

Week eight of Big Brother 24 was intense, to say the least. Comments and actions that were bigger than the game came into play, and conversations that no one planned on having took place. After the Thursday, Sept. 1, Big Brother 24 live eviction, these discussions continued, and two houseguests faulted Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes for their involvement in the controversy.

Michael and Brittany exposed Kyle during week 8 of ‘Big Brother 24’

During Michael’s first Head of Household reign in Big Brother 24, Kyle Capener came to him with fears about another Cookout alliance forming between the people of color in the house. His worries were unjustified, and it was clear that his theory was based on racial biases.

Kyle wanted to form an all-White alliance to combat this made-up Cookout 2.0 alliance, but Michael and Brittany shut him down. However, it wasn’t until a few weeks later that Michael and Brittany decided to tell other players about Kyle’s racist comments and actions. The duo exposed Kyle before the Power of Veto ceremony on Aug. 28. As a result, HOH Matthew Turner nominated Kyle at the veto meeting.

While the houseguests were angry and disappointed in Kyle, some pointed out that Michael and Brittany used this information for strategy. And that didn’t sit right with them. Notably, Terrance Higgins and Monte Taylor were mad with the duo for holding onto the information for as long as they did.

Monte and Terrance want to tank Michael and Brittany’s chances of winning

Monte and Terrance complained about Michael and Brittany on the Brother 24 live feeds on Thursday, Sept. 1. They rehashed their annoyance with Michael and Brittany sitting on the Kyle information for weeks. And they didn’t like how the duo claimed the move wasn’t good for their game, even though it was.

During their discussions, Monte and Terrance floated the idea of tainting Michael and Brittany’s chances with the jury. Monte said, “If there is something that happens where [Michael] is still there and it’s not his final two, and it’s somebody else, people may consider everything and how it went down.”

Terrance responded, “I promise you, if I’m in that mother f***ing jury house, I’m going to sway that sh*t. This is the timetable. You draw your own conclusions as to why it came up right then and there. One thing that you did is going to come back and haunt the f*** out of you. I blame Kyle a thousand percent, but I don’t blame him by himself.”

Later in the night, the two men were playing pool. And Monte said, “By some sort of miracle, when — and hopefully, I make it there — but if we can get it down to a point where [the final two] is not Michael and Brittany, if it’s Michael and anybody else, then at that point, the jury is going to have a lot to say about that decision. And about how they played the game, and what they told people.”

So if Michael or Brittany sit next to anyone else in the final two chairs, Monte and Terrance will try to sway the Big Brother 24 jury not to vote for them.

Michael is the HOH of ‘Big Brother 24’ week 9

After Kyle was evicted in Big Brother 24 Episode 25, Michael won the HOH competition. He now has eight wins total — three HOHs and five POVs. Michael will tie Janelle Pierzina’s record for most wins in a single season if he wins one more competition.

So although Monte and Terrance are annoyed with him, they’ll have to wait to target Michael. And it sounds like Michael’s target is Terrance, so Terrance might get the chance to sway the jury sooner rather than later.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

