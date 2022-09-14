‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany and Alyssa Come up With a Plan to Get Taylor Evicted

Trust doesn’t come easy in the Big Brother 24 house, and it looks like Taylor Hale might have lost Brittany Hoopes’ trust for good. The pair have been working together since the beginning of Big Brother 24, but according to spoilers, Brittany is ready to turn on her good friend before heading into the final four.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes | Photo: CBS

Spoiler alert: Taylor and Alyssa are on the block in ‘Big Brother 24’

Monte Taylor won the Big Brother 24 Week 10 Head of Household competition and nominated Brittany and Alyssa Snider for eviction. His target wasn’t set in stone, but Monte knew he wanted to keep Matthew Turner and Taylor around because they are his allies.

However, Brittany won the Power of Veto and used it on herself. Since Monte didn’t trust Taylor to vote out Turner over Alyssa, he nominated her as Brittany’s replacement.

So going into the live eviction, either Taylor or Alyssa will join the jury. Prior to Tuesday, Sept. 13, it seemed like a guarantee that Alyssa would leave, but Big Brother 24 spoilers indicate otherwise.

Brittany and Alyssa scheme against Taylor

Taylor, Monte, Alyssa, and Turner have been staying up late in Big Brother 24 Week 10 and having “sleepovers” in the HOH room. The first night, the four of them crammed into the bed. And the second night, it was just Taylor and Monte, who shared a steamy kiss.

Brittany later woke up on Tuesday, Sept. 13, feeling excluded and that the other houseguests were isolating her. She was emotional, and Alyssa comforted her while not-so-casually campaigning to stay in the game. And soon, Brittany started blaming everything on Taylor, and she pledged her vote to Alyssa.

“Unless anything crazy happens this week, I am going to vote to keep you,” Brittany told Alyssa. “You cannot let anyone, not even Turner, know. It’s going to have to be a blindside.”

Brittany also claimed that Taylor was playing all sides of the house, which many Big Brother 24 fans believe is hypocritical. She doesn’t think Taylor will stay loyal to her, and she has a better chance of beating Alyssa in the final two. So Brittany is putting her trust in Alyssa, and they have a plan to get Turner to vote Taylor out.

The duo believes they can get Turner to throw Alyssa a sympathy vote because he will assume that Brittany is voting for Taylor to stay and Monte will break a tie in Taylor’s favor. So if they pull off this plan, Big Brother 24 fans will witness a blindside on Thursday, Sept. 15.

? You’ve got an excuse to cancel all your plans tonight… Tune into an all-new #BB24 at 8:30/7:30c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/Px16mwEpab — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 11, 2022

Will their plan work to send Taylor to the ‘Big Brother 24’ jury house?

As of the writing of this article, we don’t believe that Brittany and Alyssa’s plan will work. And Alyssa will join the jury following the subsequent live eviction.

Before Brittany and Alyssa’s conversation, Alyssa essentially threatened Turner while campaigning. She told him that if he voted her out, they couldn’t be friends after Big Brother 24 ends. Alyssa added that Turner wouldn’t get her jury vote if he’s in the final two. Following their talk, Turner went to the HOH room and told Monte everything. He was very annoyed with Alyssa and ready to vote her out.

There are also two other reasons Turner won’t give Alyssa a sympathy vote: One, it’s the final five. There’s no such thing as sympathy votes this late in the game. And two, Monte would never let Turner do that, and Turner would do whatever Monte said.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Big Brother 24 spoilers.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Monte Comes Clean About His Final 2 With Turner