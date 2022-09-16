‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany Lies to Taylor About Her Vote

Big Brother 24 Week 10 was a rollercoaster of emotions, so it makes sense that week 11 would start on a dramatic note. Brittany Hoopes has lied left and right in the house, and now she’s betrayed her best — and only — friend in the game. But will her backstabbing lead to her demise? Read on for spoilers from what happened in the Big Brother 24 house following the Sept. 15 live eviction.

Brittany voted to evict Taylor during Thursday’s ‘Big Brother 24’ live show

Taylor Hale and Alyssa Snider were in danger of being evicted in Big Brother 24 Episode 31. And Brittany had a plan to vote Taylor out of the game. She promised Alyssa her vote and tried to convince Matthew Turner to throw Alyssa a sympathy vote.

However, the scheme didn’t work, and Turner voted to get rid of Alyssa. Meanwhile, Brittany stuck to her word and voted to evict Taylor. Monte Taylor, the Head of Household, broke the tie in Taylor’s favor, sending Alyssa to the jury house.

Afterward, Taylor, Brittany, and Turner competed in the final four HOH competition — Fashion Fest. And Taylor won, securing her spot in the Big Brother 24 finale. Taylor’s karma works in magical ways, folks.

Brittany lied to Taylor about how she voted

When Big Brother 24 Episode 31 ended and the live feeds came back on, Brittany was celebrating with Taylor. And she quickly started lying about the vote.

Brittany stated, “Oh my God, I got so scared. Thank God Monte pulled through. Alyssa had been telling me that he was going to …” Taylor interrupted and said, “Whatever. Good TV.” Brittany added, “It was so hard this morning. I just had to tell [Alyssa] I’m not. She understood it from me. It’s good jury management for [Turner].”

Meanwhile, Monte and Turner were fuming over what Brittany did. They both knew she voted to evict Taylor, and the duo called the move “slimy” and “annoying.”

Taylor then went to speak with the boys while Brittany was in the diary room. Turner told her, “I didn’t think Brittany was going to do what I assumed she was going to do. I was like, ‘Oh my God.'” And Taylor informed them that Brittany was already trying to pin the vote on Turner.

After Taylor got her HOH room, she started having one-on-one conversations since the nomination ceremony would be held that night. And during her talk with Brittany, her ally continued to lie.

Does Taylor believe Brittany in the ‘Big Brother 24’ house?

Taylor nominated Brittany and Turner for eviction, per Big Brother 24 spoilers. Taylor had already told them that was her plan, and nominations don’t matter at the final four anyway. The Power of Veto winner holds all of the influence this week.

Brittany pulled Taylor for a chat following the ceremony. And she was hilariously livid that Turner would try to blame the vote on her.

Brittany told Taylor, “He’s actually saying that I flipped? Are you kidding me? I thought that you were just making up a speech to be spicy. Are you kidding me? What the f***? Is he serious? … I’m sorry, you think I could have flipped on my friend when you were trying to save face with your friend? … That’s why Monte did that because he knew that I would vote for you.”

Taylor replied, “Exactly. I said, ‘One of you is lying!’ And I know which one it is.”

Taylor assumingly knows that Brittany is the one who betrayed her. She said so during her talk with Monte. However, Taylor still wants to get Turner out this week. She believes she has a much better chance at winning if she sits next to Brittany in the final two chairs, so that’s her plan. Even if Taylor doesn’t trust Brittany, she can still drag her to the end.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, check back in to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Big Brother 24 spoilers.

