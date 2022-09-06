‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany’s Plan to Throw Taylor Under the Bus Backfires

Many Big Brother 24 fans are fed up with Brittany Hoopes, and after the work she put in during week nine to secure Michael Bruner’s safety, so are some of the other houseguests. And Brittany’s shady behavior regarding Taylor Hale is blowing up in her face, much to the delight of fans.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Brittany Hoopes | Photo: CBS

Brittany rats out an all-girls alliance in ‘Big Brother 24’

As fans know, the Girls Girls alliance wasn’t so successful. But going into the final six, the remaining women of Big Brother 24 — Brittany, Taylor, and Alyssa Snider — have discussed forming an all-girls alliance to ensure they make it to the final three. They haven’t solidified a deal, but that didn’t stop Brittany from taking this information to Matthew Turner.

According to Turner, Brittany approached him with a final two deal and exposed the so-called girls alliance all in one breath. He then told Michael Bruner and Monte Taylor about the three women working together.

The three men decided that they needed to form an alliance to combat the girls after Terrance Higgins leaves. Michael likely isn’t loyal to Monte and Turner, but that’s beside the case. Whereas Monte and Turner were ready to pull the trigger on Michael, now they want to take him to the final four. And it’s all thanks to Brittany’s loose lips.

Monte confides in Taylor

After Brittany threw Taylor and Alyssa under the bus, Monte and Turner agreed that Taylor should be the target during the double eviction. However, their plans changed when Taylor later informed Monte that Alyssa wanted the women to work together. Grateful for the information, Monte confided in Taylor that Brittany tried to form a final two with Turner in Big Brother 24.

Taylor was obviously upset with Brittany, but she never let it show when speaking with the hypnotherapist. The two women have a final two deal that Taylor has been loyal to, unlike Brittany.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like Taylor will directly target Brittany. She knows that she needs her in the finale with her. However, the same cannot be said for Monte and Turner.

The duo decided that their next target should be Alyssa. However, instead of putting Taylor on the block next to Alyssa in Big Brother 24, it would likely be Brittany facing eviction. And if Alyssa wins the next HOH, Michael and Turner agreed that they could persuade her to target Brittany.

Oof… Mood after watching tonight’s episode… We’ll catch you again on Wednesday! ? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/QY1iH51QcH — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2022

Is Brittany’s game doomed in ‘Big Brother 24’?

Brittany has been playing for second place in Big Brother 24 for weeks. She is willing to take Michael to the end, knowing that he will win against her. And she’s OK with that. In fact, it’s almost as if Brittany is actively trying to ensure that Michael survives the next few weeks.

Her decision to tell Turner about the all-girls alliance forced him into working with Michael, even though he would have backdoored him during week eight if he had the chance. So Brittany’s game has been doomed for a while now.

However, many houseguests know they would win against Brittany if she were in the final two. So it wouldn’t be surprising if they carried her until the end. But at this point, there’s almost no scenario where Brittany wins Big Brother 24.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Turner Exposes the After Party