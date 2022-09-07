‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: A Final 2 Crashes and Burns Less Than 24 Hours After It Forms

Every season of Big Brother, the contestants make numerous alliances and deals, and only a handful of them stick. Trust is rare in the Big Brother house, so players frequently betray their allies. And that game aspect is more present than ever in Big Brother 24. According to spoilers, two Big Brother 24 houseguests solidified a final two deal just to have it fall apart the same day.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Alyssa and Brittany form a final two in the ‘Big Brother 24’ house

To recap the Big Brother 24 week nine spoilers, Michael Bruner won the Head of Household competition. He nominated Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins for eviction. Michael then won the Power of Veto and chose not to use it at the veto meeting. So, either Alyssa or Terrance will join the jury on Thursday, Sept. 8.

During week nine, Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, and Alyssa discussed working together to ensure that a woman wins Big Brother 24. However, the all-girls alliance never had a chance to survive because Brittany blabbed about it to Matthew Turner. But we’ll come back to that later.

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6, Alyssa and Brittany gathered in the backyard to talk about the game. Brittany reassured Alyssa that she was safe and Terrance would be the one leaving. They also discussed how they wanted to sit next to a woman in the final two.

Alyssa suggested they make their final two official by naming it Full Circle. Brittany agreed and then went on to throw Turner under the bus. She claimed that Turner might nominate the two of them if he won HOH and told Alyssa that she should be wary of what she reveals to Turner.

Turner exposes Brittany

Let us flashback a little bit to more informative Big Brother 24 spoilers. On Sunday, Sept. 4, Turner spoke with Michael and disclosed that Brittany had approached him with a final two deal. Brittany had also exposed the potential all-girls alliance during their late-night discussion. Turner later filled in Monte about Brittany ratting out the women.

As a result, Turner and Monte pitched an all-guys alliance to Michael, who agreed because no one in their right mind would turn down an alliance. Michael likely isn’t completely loyal to this new group, but given the giant target on his back, he’ll do whatever it takes to survive.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, hours after Alyssa and Brittany formed their final two, Turner exposed Brittany’s game. He and Alyssa had an eye-opening talk in the bubble room, where he suggested that Brittany was playing all sides.

Turner revealed that Brittany had proposed a final two with him and claimed that Alyssa was trying to form an all-girls alliance. Alyssa denied Brittany’s accusations and pledged her loyalty to Turner. So the final two between Alyssa and Brittany in Big Brother 24 is seemingly dead.

Spoiler alert: Brittany is in danger of leaving during the ‘Big Brother 24’ double eviction

While speaking with Alyssa, Turner said he would nominate Brittany if he won the next HOH in Big Brother 24. And Monte earlier revealed to the boys that he would nominate Brittany and Alyssa if he won. So it’s not looking good for Brittany, especially since there’s a double eviction on Thursday, Sept. 8, and things move fast during those.

Although Taylor is now skeptical of Brittany since Turner told her the same things he told Alyssa, she likely won’t target Brittany. So the only way Brittany is safe is if either she or Taylor wins the next HOH.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

