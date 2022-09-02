‘Big Brother 24′ Spoilers: What Were the Houseguests’ Zings?

Only seven players remain in Big Brother 24, and the race for the $750,000 prize is getting intense. So what better way to calm the houseguests’ worries than to bring in Zingbot to roast them? And according to Big Brother 24 spoilers, Zingbot didn’t pull his punches when it came time to deliver his zings.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother 24 Episode 25 and the week nine HOH competition.]

Brittany Hoopes and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Spoiler alert: Who was evicted and who became the new HOH of ‘Big Brother 24’ on Thursday, Sept. 1?

After Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes exposed Kyle Capener’s racist comments and actions, he became the house’s target.

Matthew Turner nominated him during the Power of Veto ceremony after Michael used the veto on Brittany. And at the Big Brother 24 week eight live eviction, Kyle was evicted from the game in a 5-0 vote. He tried to make amends before he left, but everyone agreed Kyle would have to continue growing and learning outside the Big Brother house.

At the ninth Head of Household competition of the summer, Michael, Brittany, Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, Alyssa Snider, and Terrance Higgins battled for power. They had to complete a puzzle to win the HOH key. The competition started on the live show, but there wasn’t enough time to show it in its entirety during the episode.

Per Big Brother 24 spoilers, when the live feeds returned later on Thursday, Sept 1, Michael had won the HOH. It’s his third HOH of the season and his eighth win overall. At this point, Michael will need to win almost every competition to stay in the game.

The houseguests reveal their zings from Zingbot

After the HOH competition, Zingbot appeared on the Big Brother 24 backyard balcony to deliver his zings. Unfortunately, this occurred while the feeds were down, so we currently only have a secondhand account of the roasting.

Based on the conversations between the houseguests on the live feeds during the late hours of Thursday, Sept. 1, Zingbot came out swinging.

Turner’s zing revolved around him not taking showers and smelling bad. Zingbot roasted Taylor for having a cold heart. The robot told Michael something along the lines of “Masks are optional, except for a face like Michael.” So his zing implied that he was ugly. Brittany’s zing implied that she had crazy eyes and a problem with staring.

Zingbot’s roasts for Monte and Alyssa were about them being boring. The robot even suggested that Alyssa was useless in the game and said she was dead weight. And Terrance was called out for being an underground DJ. We’re sure to get more details on the next Big Brother 24 episode.

Ready to crown our new HOH? See who gains all the power NOW!?#BB24 pic.twitter.com/V1XZf7HplO — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 29, 2022

How did the ‘Big Brother 24’ players react to their zings?

Some Big Brother 24 contestants handled their zings better than others. Taylor seemed to love her zing and called Zingbot “good fun.” However, Alyssa, Monte, and Turner weren’t fans of their roasts.

Alyssa said, “Damn it, I hated my zing. That’s what America thinks of us?” Turner added, “But how does it make sense? I shower, like what the f***? They think I’m smelly?”

And Monte told the camera, “I just got zinged, and apparently, I am boring. Oh well.”

Monte and Turner also discussed the zings later in the night. Monte shared, “The most out-of-pocket zings were Michael and Brittany. When Brittany gets excited she does get crazy eyes, but I didn’t think it would be a zing. They flat-out called Michael ugly.”

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Monte Tries to Convince Taylor to Betray Michael