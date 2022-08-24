‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Joseph Throws Taylor Under the Bus

Week seven of Big Brother 24 has felt like at least a month. The producers enacted a twist that split the houseguests into two groups — “Big Brochella” and “Dyre Fest.” While happenings inside the house at “Big Brochella” have been relatively normal, outside in “Dyre Fest” has been anything but. After a multiple-day live feeds outage, they finally returned on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and fans celebrated over seeing Big Brother 24 houseguest Joseph Abdin again.

Joseph is on the block in ‘Big Brother 24’

The “Dyre Fest” group in Big Brother 24 consists of Terrance Higgins (the Head of Household), Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin, and Matthew Turner.

After Terrance won HOH, he made it clear that his target was Joseph. He initially wanted to nominate Joseph and Kyle but changed his tune when Kyle exposed the Leftovers to Terrance and Alyssa. The HOH then decided to keep the showmance off the block and nominated Joseph and Turner.

At the Power of Veto competition on Saturday, Aug. 20, Terrance won. Shortly afterward, the Big Brother producers turned off the backyard live feeds. And they didn’t turn back on until the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 23. During the outage, fans only saw what was happening inside the house at “Big Brochella.”

Many suspected that the producers turned off the “Dyre Fest” live feeds because of wall yellers who tried to inform Joseph and Turner about Kyle’s betrayal. And this theory was further fueled by the information that Big Brother played music for the outdoor houseguests and installed a roof made out of a tarp over the backyard.

The return of the live feeds revealed that Terrance had used the veto on Turner and nominated Kyle in his place. So, Joseph or Kyle will leave during the Big Brother 24 double eviction on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Joseph turns his back on Taylor during ‘Big Brother 24’ game talks

When the Big Brother 24 outdoor live feeds returned, Joseph was campaigning hard to stay in the game. He pledged his loyalty to Terrance, Alyssa, and Turner, and Joseph painted Kyle as a repeat traitor. And he even claimed that he would never forgive Michael Bruner for what he did to Joseph.

We’re obviously missing a lot of information from Saturday through Tuesday, but Joseph and Turner know about Kyle’s betrayal of the Leftovers. And Joseph is doing and saying anything to survive week seven.

At one point during the late hours of Aug. 23, Joseph threw Taylor Hale under the bus. He told Alyssa, Kyle, and Turner that Taylor, Michael, and Brittany Hoopes are locked in as a final three. Joseph said, “In the time I spent with Taylor, I noticed it because Brittany was always coming to talk to Taylor when I was there. And whenever I was broken away, that’s when Taylor and Brittany would talk.”

He added, “When I was tied to Taylor, she tried to ask me … She already hinted that she was with Michael and Brittany, and she asked if I would be interested in, if that was a thing being the fourth, and I told her, ‘No.'”

Basically, Joseph told them that Taylor tried to make a four-person alliance with him, Michael, and Brittany in Big Brother 24, but he turned her down.

Which houseguest will likely be evicted on Thursday, Aug. 25?

Based on the game talks between Terrance, Alyssa, Turner, and Kyle on the Big Brother 24 live feeds, Joseph will likely be evicted on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The four of them will presumably enter the house as an alliance against Michael, Brittany, Taylor, and Monte Taylor. They plan to target Taylor and Monte but are considering backdooring Michael. The week eight HOH competition will be the most important one yet.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs tonight, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And the live eviction airs on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

