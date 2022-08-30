‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Kyle Has a Panic Attack Following the House Meeting

It’s been a tumultuous week in the Big Brother 24 house, and it’s affecting the houseguests’ mental health. At the center of all the controversy is Kyle Capener, whose comments about a Cookout 2.0 alliance are coming back to haunt him. And following an explosive Big Brother 24 house meeting, Kyle experienced a panic attack.

Michael and Brittany exposed Kyle in ‘Big Brother 24’

Matthew Turner won the eighth Head of Household competition of Big Brother 24. He nominated Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes for eviction with the intention of backdooring Michael Bruner. Turner chose the After Party over the Leftovers, and Taylor, Brittany, and Michael realized they needed to get to work.

At the Power of Veto competition, Michael won, sealing his safety and Brittany’s since he would use the veto on her. However, Michael and Brittany wanted to keep Taylor safe, and they hoped to get a big target out of the game — Kyle.

The duo decided that now was the best time to tell others about Kyle wanting to form an all-White alliance because he feared that all of the people of color were working together. Of course, Kyle’s theory wasn’t true and was rooted in racial biases. So once this information got out, it would be game over for Kyle.

Michael and Brittany first informed Taylor and Monte Taylor about this secret on Sunday, Aug. 28. They then told Alyssa Snider, and afterward, they explained the situation to Turner. Soon, everyone knew about his racially-motivated comments. Kyle retreated to the diary room for hours, but later in the night, he returned, and it sounds like there was a house meeting of sorts.

Unfortunately, the Big Brother 24 house meeting about Kyle’s situation occurred while the live feeds were down. So the only information we know about it is from secondhand accounts. We do know that Kyle exposed his final two deal with Turner, Kyle admitted that his Cookout 2.0 theory was rooted in race, and that tensions were high.

Kyle admitted to having a panic attack on Monday, Aug. 29

On Monday, Aug. 29, Kyle talked with Alyssa in the bathroom on the Big Brother 24 live feeds. As seen in a clip uploaded to Twitter, the two discussed him having a panic attack.

Kyle said, “It was the worst feeling I have ever felt. I just feel bad. I’m talking about how I want to meet with everybody, but I just couldn’t. Today was honestly the hardest day of my life. It’s just tough. I don’t know how to explain that to people. It was just rough. I don’t know what happened. Like, I literally have never felt like that. I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I am good now, but I literally couldn’t do anything.”

Alyssa responded, “In my experience with panic attacks, I would recommend putting ice on your chest. It really helps calm you down. Something cold.”

It’s unclear when this panic attack happened. But the truth about Kyle being exposed and the Big Brother 24 house meeting undoubtedly has taken a toll on him.

Will Kyle or Taylor go home during the next ‘Big Brother 24’ live eviction?

At the POV meeting on Monday, Aug. 29, Michael used the veto on Brittany, and Turner nominated Kyle in her place.

Based on discussions on the live feeds, Terrance Higgins and Turner want to keep Kyle this week and send Taylor to the jury. Alyssa would probably be on board for this plan, too. However, they don’t have the votes. Michael, Brittany, and Monte will vote to evict Kyle come Thursday, and that’s all the votes they need to get Kyle out of the game.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Hopefully, fans will finally see the house meeting during the hour.

