‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Michael Betrays Brittany

At its core, Big Brother is a game of deceit. It’s challenging to figure out who’s telling the truth and who is spitting out lies. However, there are no misunderstandings when one houseguest throws another under the bus, even if they are seemingly aligned. And that’s what happened when Michael Bruner spoke with Matthew Turner on the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Monday, Sept. 5.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Michael Bruner | Photo: CBS

Michael and Brittany have a final 2 deal in ‘Big Brother 24’

Early on in Big Brother 24, Michael and Brittany Hoopes formed a connection. They got along great; however, Michael was initially working with Po’s Pack and didn’t plan on taking Brittany far in the game. Then, week three came, and everything changed.

Turner won the Head of Household competition, and the show introduced the Festie Bestie twist. Michael picked Brittany as his pair to protect Po’s Pack. But Turner, Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, and Joseph Abdin decided it was time to come together and form a majority alliance. They wanted to pull in those on the outs, so they picked Michael, Brittany, and Taylor Hale. Together, they assembled the Leftovers.

Po’s Pack was dead, so Michael and Brittany solidified their final two deal within the Leftovers. They call themselves the Chenbots (named after host Julie Chen Moonves). And since then, Michael and Brittany have been a strong duo in Big Brother 24. Now that they’ve entered week nine, though, dynamics are starting to change.

Michael throws Brittany under the bus

Michael is currently the HOH in Big Brother 24 and nominated Terrance Higgins and Alyssa Snider for eviction. He went on to win the Power of Veto and chose not to use the veto. So, either Terrance or Alyssa will be the first to leave during the upcoming double eviction.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, Turner informed Michael and Monte that Brittany had approached him with a final two deal. Brittany also confided in Turner that an all-girls alliance including herself, Taylor, and Alyssa had formed. This information caused Turner and Monte to approach Michael with a final three alliance. Michael agreed, but they didn’t give themselves a name.

On Monday, Sept. 5, Michael and Turner debated whether they should send Terrance or Alyssa to the jury house. Michael was deadset on Terrance leaving, so they discussed what Alyssa would do if she won the next HOH.

Michael said, “If she does win, do you think if you went to her with the information like, ‘Hey, Brittany told me the three girls are coming together. She doesn’t want to be a part of it.’ Do you think she would believe that?”

“I think she would be receptive to it because we were both at Dyre Fest,” Turner replied. “She thinks I was giving her useful information this whole time.”

Michael explained, “Because even if you’re like, ‘I know you want Monte out, but maybe consider putting Brittany — because Brittany is the one leaking information — up as an option in case Monte wins veto … Any way that we can get it so two of us don’t go up. That might be an option.”

So if Alyssa wins the Big Brother 24 double eviction HOH, Michael planted the seeds to get Brittany out.

Does Michael really want Brittany to leave during the ‘Big Brother 24’ double eviction?

It’s hard to confidently say where Michael’s true intentions lie in Big Brother 24, but we can make an educated guess. There’s no world where Michael wants to take Monte and Turner to the end over Brittany. Almost anyone wins over Brittany in the final two, and Michael is smart enough to realize that.

When he threw Brittany under the bus to Turner, Michael knew that Turner was already suspicious of her. He wasn’t damaging Brittany’s game more than she already had, even though he had technically betrayed her. And since Alyssa has yet to win a competition, Michael is probably confident she won’t win the next HOH.

So it’s probably safe to say that Michael doesn’t want Brittany to leave during the double eviction. He was just covering his bases and running all of the scenarios.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Turner Exposes the After Party