‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Monte Comes Clean About His Final 2 With Turner

Big Brother 24 is nearing the finish line, and the final five houseguests are making final two and final three deals left and right. Two players even solidified an alliance a couple of weeks ago, and they seem to be the most powerful duo in the house. However, according to Big Brother 24 spoilers, they might not be as strong as fans think.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Monte Taylor | Photo: CBS

Monte and Turner formed a final 2 in ‘Big Brother 24’

The split house twist changed everything in Big Brother 24. The Leftovers officially went bad, trust was fractured, and power dynamics were forever changed. However, no one expected one houseguest’s racist comments and actions to come into play during week eight.

After Matthew Turner won the week eight Head of Household competition, he stayed loyal to the Pound and nominated Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes for eviction. The Pound, which included Turner, Monte Taylor, and Kyle Capener, planned on backdooring Michael Bruner. But then Michael won the Power of Veto.

Following the POV, Michael and Brittany decided to inform the other houseguests about Kyle’s desire to form an all-white alliance to combat a potential Cookout 2.0 alliance. Kyle came under fire for his racial biases, and Turner had no choice but to nominate him after Michael used the POV on Brittany.

Since it was clear that Kyle would leave that week, Turner and Monte came together to form a final two deal. And ever since then, the two have remained tight and have won numerous competitions, securing their safety in the game.

Monte exposes the alliance on Sunday, Sept. 11

Monte became the HOH during week 10 of Big Brother 24 and, per spoilers, nominated Brittany and Alyssa Snider for eviction. He felt secure in his relationships with Turner and Taylor, so Monte wanted either Brittany or Alyssa gone. Monte, Turner, and Taylor even formed a final three deal called Girls Guys during the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 11.

But Brittany later won the POV, and Monte would be forced to nominate Turner or Taylor in her place. Brittany hatched a plan to get Turner on the block, but when she talked with Monte on Sept. 11, it was apparent that trust was broken between them.

Brittany left crying, and Taylor, who was in the room for the conversation, talked with Monte about where they go from there.

Monte said, “My thing is, for me, I’m telling you right now … Turner trying to establish something with me after me finding out that he had a final two with Kyle this whole time since week three,” and Taylor interrupted, “Has he tried yet?”

Monte answered, “He has. And he’s said certain things that maybe have tried to imply it. And I’ll just nod and wave. My thing is, I have to take into consideration that I found out information about him by virtue of Kyle blowing it up because he’s leaving. It wasn’t like Turner was like, ‘I really want to work with you.’ No. He was going to be just fine working with Kyle till the end. And that had nothing to do with me.”

So Monte revealed to Taylor that Turner had come to him with a final two deal. But he tried to downplay it and claim that he was more loyal to his alliance with Taylor.

Will Monte and Turner stay loyal to one another in ‘Big Brother 24’?

During Monte and Taylor’s conversation, Monte told her that he was only Turner’s final two “out of convenience.” And if he had to pick between Taylor and Turner, he would choose Taylor. However, that’s hard to believe when he will put Taylor on the block over Turner once Brittany uses the POV on herself. Plus, Monte has been telling Taylor the same things he’s been telling Turner.

If Monte wins the final HOH and has to choose between Taylor and Turner to take with him to the end, it could come down to who he thinks he will win against. But he also might feel obligated to bring Turner to the final two out of a sense of loyalty.

Monte has screwed Taylor over numerous times this season, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he did it again on finale night.

Turner, on the other hand, will undoubtedly stay loyal to Monte. He’s always been more of a follower than a leader. And if Turner is in the final four with Monte, Taylor, and Brittany, he will follow Monte until the bitter end.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Taylor Had a Panic Attack During the Week 10 HOH