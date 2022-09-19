‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Would Monte Take Taylor or Turner to the Final 2?

The Big Brother 24 finale is less than a week away, and fans are ready for this chaotic yet entertaining season to end. In the meantime, the houseguests are preparing for the end and deciding which other player they will take with them to the final two chairs. And according to Big Brother 24 spoilers, the answer for Monte Taylor is complicated.

Taylor won the HOH and Monte won the POV in ‘Big Brother 24’

After Monte broke a tie and sent Alyssa Snider to the jury house in Big Brother 24, Taylor Hale won the final four Head of Household competition. She secured her spot in the finale, much to the delight of fans.

After the competition, Brittany Hoopes lied to Taylor about voting her out during the previous eviction. Meanwhile, Matthew Turner told the HOH the truth about how he voted to evict Alyssa. Nevertheless, Taylor had the perfect excuse for putting Brittany and Turner on the block — one of them was lying to her. But nominations at the final four mean nothing since the Power of Veto winner holds all of the power.

At the POV competition, Monte won and secured his place in the final three. The veto ceremony and eviction will happen live on Thursday, Sept. 22. But fans who watch the live feeds already know what will happen.

Obviously, Monte can’t use the POV since there aren’t other houseguests who could be replacement nominees. He will then be the sole vote to evict, and Big Brother 24 spoilers indicate that he will send Brittany packing. So although it’s not official yet, Taylor, Monte, and Turner will be the final three of Big Brother 24.

Monte promised Taylor he would take her to the end

After Monte won the POV, he told Taylor he would bring her to the final two if he won the last HOH in Big Brother 24. And she pledged to take him, as well. However, Taylor’s ideal final two scenario is her and Brittany. Sadly, that won’t be possible once Monte evicts Brittany.

Before talking with Taylor, Monte skirted around promising Turner he would bring him. He seemed deadset on his final two deal with Turner before he started hooking up with Taylor. But after they became intimate, Monte changed his mind. Meanwhile, Turner has made it clear that he would stay loyal to Monte until the end.

Of course, this depends on who wins the last HOH competition of the summer. And feelings can change in the blink of an eye in the Big Brother 24 house.

Spoiler alert: Monte and Taylor broke up in ‘Big Brother 24’

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Monte became irritated when Taylor snatched a pair of headphones off his head. He moved his stuff out of the HOH room and later argued with Taylor.

Monte told Taylor that she was cold, condescending, and unaware of how people perceived her. He also seemingly blamed her for how Paloma Aguilar and Daniel Durston treated her at the beginning of the season. Many fans have called out Monte for being a hypocrite and gaslighting Taylor during this conversation.

Following the hour-long discussion, Monte and Taylor agreed to break up. They wanted to set boundaries, even though they shared one last kiss before parting.

This breakup could cause Monte to think twice about taking Taylor to the final two. And vice versa, Taylor might lean toward evicting Monte if she won the last HOH competition. Overall, Turner could theoretically go to the final two, no matter who wins during the finale. But there is still a lot of time left before the last episode of Big Brother 24. Anything could happen.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Thursday, Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, check in to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Big Brother 24 spoilers.

